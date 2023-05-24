Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

While at Game 4 of the Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals series, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal received a summons and complaint in the class action filed against him and other celebrities over the collapse of FTX after seveal months of avoiding process servers, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Attorney Adam Moskowitz told Pro Football Talk. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.”

Other celebrities such as Steph Curry and Tom Brady have been caught up in the lawsuit. There is some irony when looking into this situation. First of all, the game was played in Miami in the arena that was previously named FTX Center before the company went down.

Before the game, Shaquille O’Neal conducted an interview with Steph Curry, and seemed to make a joke regarding FTX.

O’Neal was served the original FTX lawsuit, along with a new lawsuit over the Astrals Project, which is an NFT/crypto offering, according to Florio.

“The allegations in the new cypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and e made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly,” Moskowitz said, via Florio. “Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.”

Pro Football Talk caught wind of O’Neal being served the lawsuits from a reader of the website who went to the game, and said a kerfuffle of some sort happened. That reader took a photo of the front page of a copy of the summons.

O’Neal has 20 days to respond to both complaints, according to Florio.