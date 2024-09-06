Shaquille O'Neal previously expressed disappointment towards Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons. O'Neal was in a recent segment of Complex wherein he was asked who he thought the worst NBA player of all time was. The first person that came to his mind was Gobert. When the host asked Shaq what he thought about Simmons, the basketball legend proceeded to call him “another bum”.

O'Neal is notorious for giving harsh criticism towards players who he thinks need to step up. Shaq previously had issues with fellow big man Dwight Howard. The NBA legend is now doing the same to Gobert and Simmons. During a recent interview with USA Today, O'Neal further explained why he made those harsh remarks regarding the two players on Complex. Shaq simply wants both players to step up their game. Given how Gobert ($205 million) and Simmons ($177 million) are getting paid big, in the legend's eyes, they need to play according to their worth.

“Rudy [Gobert] and Ben [Simmons] show me what you got,” Shaq said. “People don't understand the things I'm saying now on TV, it's the same thing I said to my players as a leader. Young man, you getting paid 20 million. You ain't doing nothing. Step your game up. I'm not hating, I'm telling you the truth. If you don't like the truth, that's something you got to deal with. So now it's out there, it's viral. Show what you gonna do, Rudy and Ben. Shut me up.”

Rudy Gobert responds to Shaquille O'Neal's criticism

Rudy Gobert, who obviously is now aware of what Shaquille O'Neal had to say about him, went on X (formerly Twitter) to sound off to the NBA legend. He replied to the post that had a video of Shaq on Complex. While O'Neal is clearly disappointed with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, Gobert also expressed his frustrations toward him.

Gobert finds it sad that O'Neal is trying to remain relevant by ripping on other players. In the Timberwolves big man's opinion, someone with Shaq's accomplishments should learn how to mind his own business instead of sticking his nose into other players' businesses.

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did [Shaquille O'Neal] both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert said in his post on X. “I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”