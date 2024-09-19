Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have both shattered the stereotype of the “soft European”. They might not be the most athletic professional basketball players on the planet, but they have more than made up for it with their top-tier basketball IQ, incredible touch from all scoring levels, as well as their ball skills that make them unstoppable scoring forces. Both the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as forces to be reckoned with, thanks in large part to the elite play of Jokic and Doncic, respectively.

The dynamic between the two whenever they inhabit the same spaces has been interesting to monitor. Jokic and Doncic have been very friendly with one another as seen in their interactions during All-Star Weekend as well as before and after meetings between the Nuggets and Mavericks. And indeed, there is a “genuine fondness” between the two, as confirmed by NBA insider Marc Stein in an appearance on DNVR Sports' The DNBA Show.

“There's just a genuine fondness there. They get along great and of course that leads everyone to wonder will they ever play together,” Stein said. “They are, I mean when you think about it, two of the five best players in the world come from such a small part of the world, so I think that's where the bond is. They're just these all world talents from a very unique and small place on the planet, so the bond… I think they only get closer as pals.”

Stein brought up the possibility of a team-up between Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic — something that has been at the back of many fans' minds. They would create so much magic on the court together, and as ball-dominant as Doncic may be for the Mavericks, one would think that there will be natural synergy between the two should they partner up and hone their two-man game.

However, Stein is finding it hard to envision a realistic scenario in which Jokic and Doncic manage to join forces in the NBA.

“It's hard for me to understand or try to imagine a scenario where one team could find a way to get both of them,” Stein added.

Fans will have to settle for when the two team up for the Western Conference during the All-Star festivities… at least for now. Never say never; after all, crazier things have happened in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic's Nuggets and Luka Doncic's Mavericks, vying for West supremacy

The Nuggets and Mavericks will be among the best teams in the Western Conference yet again heading into the 2024-25 season, barring unforeseen injury woes.

Nikola Jokic and company will be raring to put their disappointing title defense last season in the rearview mirror. Denver may have lost some key contributors from their title-winning team, but as long as Jokic and Jamal Murray are on the team, they will be one of the most difficult squads to beat.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are coming off a successful campaign, having made it all the way to the NBA Finals although they lost steam once they reached that point. They brought in mostly the same cast of players, choosing to replace Derrick Jones Jr. with Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall.

The Western Conference will be a bloodbath yet again, and the Nuggets and Mavericks figure to play a huge part in making it the hellscape that it is.