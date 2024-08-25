On Sunday, several NBA stars were in attendance for recently retired guard Goran Dragic's “Night of the Dragon” game, which took place in Slovenia. Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic were two of the names in the house for Dragic's celebration, which also included former NBA legends like Chris Bosh.

Doncic and Jokic have long been known to have a friendly relationship with one another while being arguably the two best players in the NBA, and that camaraderie continued over into the festivities this weekend, when the duo could be seen sharing several lighthearted moments with one another, per RP Salao of Larry Brown Sports.

At one point, Jokic poured water over Doncic while the two were on the bench.

The two also were teammates during the game and made some fun plays on the court, including a fast break attempt (which was really more like a slow break) in which neither player appeared to want to actually shoot the basketball.

Jokic also threw an alley oop to himself off the backboard and finished it off with a dunk, something that he almost never does in the NBA.

While Doncic and Jokic may be two of the fiercest competitors on the court in the NBA, the game on Saturday was a reminder that they both also have a more lighthearted side as well.

In addition to the aforementioned names, other players in attendance included Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Vicevic, Boban Marjanovic, Robin Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, among others.

Meanwhile, Goran Dragic enjoyed a highly successful NBA career that included stints with the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat, whom he helped lead to the NBA Finals during the 2020 NBA Bubble season.

In any case, the effect that Dragic had on his time in the NBA was felt on Saturday.