Tracy McGrady has quite a few things to say. On a recent episode of Patrick Beverley's podcast, the Hall of Famer brought up some very interesting points about the current state of the NBA. At one point, T-Mac decided to go on an all-out rant as he ripped apart some of the team owners that appear to have taken the league for granted.

According to McGrady, he is of the belief that not all the teams in the league are in it to win a title. He had a very compelling argument, too:

“Every organization is not trying to win a championship in the NBA,” McGrady said. “For some of these owners, the NBA might just be a hobby gig for them… They make their money somewhere else.”

If you think about it, that's actually an excellent point from McGrady. While players literally put their future at risk, the billionaire team owners are just doing all this as a hobby on the side.

“If you look at some of the teams that have not even competed or make the playoffs in 15 to 20 years, you trying to tell me they're trying to win a championship?” McGrady asked. “If they are, they need to fire everybody in their office.”

For the record, the longest active postseason drought in the NBA today belongs to the Charlotte Hornets, who last made it to the playoffs in 2016. Until recently, Michael Jordan owned the majority stake of that team, and I'm not sure you can count him in as the type who takes basketball for granted.

Either way, though, Tracy McGrady is still speaking his truth.