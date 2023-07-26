Tracy McGrady has some valuable advice for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs made the highly-touted Wembanyama the first overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft. McGrady, a 15-year veteran and seven-time NBA All-Star, thought the stars aligned perfectly for the 19-year-old sensation, per GQ Sports' Howard Beck.

“I mean, to me he's in a perfect situation because he's around greatness. One of the greatest coaches ever, greatest power forward ever, one of the greatest centers ever. Sit down and have conversations with those guys, and just soak up all the advice you possibly could. And I'm sure he's having those conversations,” McGrady quipped.

“You're not gonna get any better than sitting down to Tim Duncan and Pop and David Robinson,” McGrady added.

Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. pic.twitter.com/8PtycYO8FW — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2023

The Victor Wembanyama era has officially begun in San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama is undoubtedly the Spurs' new franchise cornerstone. His arrival in the Alamo coincides with Popovich's 28th season as the Spurs' head coach. The latter is easily the longest-tenured NBA head coach.

This early, Wembanyama feels Popovich “cares a lot about me.” The latter has warmed up to the youngster daily. For his part, Wemby now knows why Popovich is the most successful mentor in Spurs franchise history – he's the ultimate players' coach.

With Popovich calling the shots, the Spurs won five titles within a 15-year span from 1999 to 2014. They had a core that included Robinson, Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili during that memorable stretch in franchise history.

Although the Spurs have struggled in the past four seasons, the future looks bright with Victor Wembanyama on board. In fact, San Antonio has already rolled out the red carpet treatment for him – the possibility of a brand-new downtown arena is now on the horizon. Better yet, Popovich, Duncan, and Robinson will become part of his support system.

Tracy McGrady's assessment is spot on. Greatness has surrounded Wembanyama in San Antonio. Don't act surprised if Wemby epitomizes greatness himself in his NBA career.