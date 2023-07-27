Tracy McGrady accomplished so much during his 16 years playing in the NBA. He was a two-time NBA scoring champion, a seven-time NBA All-Star, was named to an All-NBA team seven times, won the league's Most Improved Player award back in the 2000-01 season, and, most importantly, is a Hall of Famer. There's really only one accolade that McGrady is missing from his NBA resume, and that's a championship. He came close to a title, though, as he was on the 2013 San Antonio Spurs team that lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in seven games.

Recently, Tracy McGrady hopped on The Pat Bev Podcast and dropped a bold take on how winning a championship would have changed his legacy, per a tweet from Legion Hoops' official Twitter account:

“If I had won a championship, I think my legacy would be a lot different. I don’t know how much of a difference because I’m internationally known. I sell shoes on a global level; I have a brand on a global level.”

Tracy McGrady, 44, played for six different franchises during his 16-year NBA career, but he is best known for his time as a member of the Orlando Magic. He spent four years with the franchise and averaged 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks, 2.6 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 295 regular season appearances (294 starts).

Tracy McGrady may not have ever won an NBA championship, but he is still widely regarded as one of the most talented wings of his generation.