The San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich are landing a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. Wemby does not just have the skills to be an all-time great, he also has the grit to be one too. The French first overall pick made a bold prediction entering his rookie season.

The Spurs' upcoming pick is very willing to absorb the teachings of the great Greg Popovich. Victor Wembanyama also wants to apply these teachings on the court as much as possible. He declared his dedication to learning in the Spurs' system in a statement, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Victor Wembanyama says he expects to win 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year and isn’t sure yet whether Spurs will manage his minutes: “I want to learn how to win as quick as possible. I’ve got no time to lose.” pic.twitter.com/bQWqWWmuQ4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 21, 2023

“I am not even a rookie yet. I want to learn, I want to learn how to win as quickly as possible because I have got no time to lose. But for now, I do not know anything,” Victor Wembanyama said with optimism about his rookie season.

The Spurs ‘ first-overall pick gave a resounding ‘ yes ‘ when asked if he wanted to win the Rookie of the Year award. He also guarantees that he will win it for the 2023-24 season.

Gregg Popovich has a lot to teach Victor Wembanyama in his rookie season. Although, he has been used to mentoring all-time great big men in Tim Duncan and David Robinson. It is also not his first time connecting to a French man because he taught Tony Parker and Boris Diaw a lot. The Spurs have the right coach to make him understand the ins and outs of winning within the NBA.

Only time will tell if Victor Wembanyama lives up to the hype. For now, all we know is that he is in a system that will take care of him.