The inevitable arrival of Victor Wembanyama to the NBA is finally going to happen this week, and to say that he is a lock to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will be an understatement that's as massive as the French star's wingspan. You can bet the farm that the Spurs will use that pick to acquire Wembanyama, who is the absolute most promising NBA prospect this year — and arguably of all time.

One confident bettor even put a $60,000 wager on Victor Wembanyama to be taken first overall, as revealed by the Action Network.

A bettor @DKSportsbook just put $60K on Victor Wembanyama to be the first pick in the NBA Draft (-20000) The bet would win $300… pic.twitter.com/C1UKm4NfPP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 21, 2023

Since it's virtually assured that Victor Wembanyama will be the first overall selection, the bettor's money isn't really all that exposed to a big risk. Conversely, that bet has a relatively meager payout of only $300. So the question is whether it's worth pushing that many chips to the center of the table, so to speak, for something that is universally deemed a sure thing but for just a paltry equity?

“Easiest $300 ever. Plus good wager $ to bonuses,” said @SportsKingPing of the Victor Wembanyama bet.

“Geez. Someone needs to take a basic finance class. You can earn that in int income risk free,” wrote

@snbaker14.

“Who in their right mind would do this? There’s no $300 worth that size of a risk,” @MWMikeSports

chimed in on the Victor Wembanyama action.

“This is essentially a bet that Victor Wembanyama will be alive thru Thursday,” tweeted @BenBarton24.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled to happen this Thursday at t Barclays Center in Brooklyn.