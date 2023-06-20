The term generational prospect gets thrown out a lot during the NBA Draft. None have achieved the status as far as LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Although, the San Antonio Spurs' projected first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama is the person that comes the closest to the two.

JJ Redick spoke with Victor Wembanyama on the Old Man and the Three podcast. The legendary sharpshooter and now podcast host asked him about the LeBron James and Michael Jordan comparisons.

JJ Redick: “When someone says that you are the best prospect in a generation… That just goes in one ear and out the other?” Victor Wembanyama: “True. No pressure from that.” Wemby’s not affected by the expectations on him 😮 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/PRWxh9z7tU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

“You are in a position to be a generational player. Kobe wanted to be Mike, LeBron had to be better than Mike. But, in some ways, you are going to and you kind of already have, completely broken the mold of what a player is. If people did a create-a-player on 2k or if you ask a six-year-old to draw a sketch of a basketball player, it would look like you and they would have all the skill sets you have,” JJ Redick asked.

Victor Wembanyama posited that these things do not bother him at all. Rather, He just likes the idea of playing his true game regardless of the comparisons.

“I do not feel any pressure on my shoulders or what, I think the reason is I try to live free. I am sort of like a free mind at all times. The way I play is truly want I want to play. I have wanted to play my whole life. This is me. I am trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself,” said Victor Wembanyama.

The NBA Draft is fast approaching and fans may see the greatest of all time get drafted for the Spurs in front of their very eyes.