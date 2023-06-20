The big man is in The Big Apple Tuesday night, and he made sure to drop by and catch a New York Yankees game — but not before throwing the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Of course, we are talking about Victor Wembanyama, who is just a couple of days away from becoming a San Antonio Spur.

Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at the Yankees game today 😬pic.twitter.com/SfDKrsloKF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

Well, that first pitch did not really go very well for Victor Wembanyama, but he could have done worse. At least, his pitch reached beyond the plate. He can also just take heart from the fact that he did not go full-50 Cent on the mound.

Victor Wembanyama is not made for baseball and everyone knows that. But if there's a world where he's actually playing baseball instead of basketball, then it's probably a place where he doesn't actually need a glove to rob home runs and make defensive plays out in the outfield.

This picture of Victor Wembanyama holding a baseball is unbelievable 😱 (via wemby/IG) pic.twitter.com/maIqQMwC96 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

Victor Wembanyama also tried to taste some action in the batting cage, and oh boy did the bat look so puny in his hands.

Victor Wembanyama looks absolutely ridiculous with a bat in his hands pic.twitter.com/lbvFWtpqvm — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 20, 2023

It would have been nice to see Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge, a giant himself at 6-foot-8, meeting Wembanyama, who's got the frame to make everyone in baseball look like Jose Altuve beside him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Victor Wembanyama is at Yankee Stadium, and he’s tall pic.twitter.com/u1N1WX493d — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 20, 2023

Given the projection that he would be a star in the NBA, we can perhaps expect Wembanyama to have multiple first-pitches in the future.

Here are some more Twitter reactions to Victor Wembanyama's appearance at Yankee Stadium:

Victor Wembanyama is at Yankee Stadium, and he’s tall pic.twitter.com/u1N1WX493d — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 20, 2023

Is Victor Wembanyama tanking his draft stock after this first pitch?

pic.twitter.com/lcCITrFGIV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 20, 2023

A baseball looks like a marble in Victor Wembanyama’s hands pic.twitter.com/39LNJrJPRX — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 20, 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft will is scheduled to take place on Thursday.