To say that there's now a lot of pressure on the shoulders of top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama would be a complete understatement at this point. After all, some folks have been saying that he's the best draft prospect since LeBron James. Others have even gone as far as saying that he's the best-ever prospect in professional sports.

As it turns out, however, the 19-year-old is taking this all in stride. Speaking to JJ Redick on a recent episode of the Old Man And the Three podcast, Wembanyama was asked straight up how he feels whenever he hears these types of praise thrown in his direction. Apparently, it just goes in one ear and out the other for Wemby:

“True. No pressure from that,” he said.

Wembanyama wasn't even joking. He made his statement with a straight face, which leads us to believe that he's being dead serious here. Some might see this as an overbearingly cocky attitude from the teenager, but if you've seen what this dude does on the basketball court, and more importantly, the hard work he puts in behind the scenes, you'd understand why he's taken on such a fearless mentality.

The San Antonio Spurs are going to be drafting Victor Wembanyama as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday. It won't be long before he makes his NBA debut for his new team, and by then, we will all get to see what the fuss is all about. At this point, however, it is clear that Wemby isn't sweating it one bit.