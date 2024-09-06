NBA Hall of Fame forward and TV broadcaster Charles Barkley is making a $1 million donation to St. Mary Academy, a catholic college prep school in New Orleans. Despite Barkley’s comments on losing money to stay with TNT, he had no problem donating to an educational institution after two former students used trigonometry to solve the Pythagorean theorem, a 2,000-year-old math problem.

St. Mary Academy president Pamela Rogers spoke about the generous donation and the story that inspired Sir Charles, who made the first part of his $1 million promise, according to CBS Evening News.

“We believe that the donation will be transformational for our students,” Rogers said. “We think it will bring us to a new level of sustainability.”

Barkley’s estimated net worth of $60 million in 2024 proves he’s okay with pledging $1 million toward a child’s education.

Charles Barkley keeps his $1 million promise

Charles Barkley kept his promise. After two seniors, Calcea Jackson and Ne’Kiya Jackson, who have since graduated from St. Mary Academy in New Orleans, cracked the centuries-old math equation, he vowed to donate $1 million. Roughly four months removed from that promise, the college prep school received Barkley’s first installment of $100,000.

A representative from the Charles Barkley Foundation spoke about the large donation, stating that the famed broadcaster is “focused on transforming future generations” through educational opportunities, per NOLA.com.

“[Barkley] has a love and passion for what the academy stands for and how it is shaping the lives and futures of young girls in New Orleans,” the representative said.

St. Mary Academy president Rogers is forever grateful for Barkley’s 10-year gift.

“This transformative gift will assist students as they excel and achieve whatever dream they create within the walls of St. Mary’s Academy,” Rogers said.

Barkley will rejoin his NBA on TNT broadcasting co-hosts Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson on October 22 for the 2024-25 NBA season.