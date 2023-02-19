The NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and so far, it’s been a rousing success for Adam Silver and the NBA. While it’s been great to see the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest be entertaining so far, not everything in the NBA is perfect, and Silver was asked to address some of the issues surrounding the league in his annual news conference during All-Star Weekend.

One such issue that has become rather polarizing in the league is the concept of load management. The NBA has been criticized for allowing its players to pick and choose games where they don’t play in an effort to keep themselves healthy for when the playoffs roll around. Some folks don’t mind it, while others despise it, and while many believe it is a big issue, it doesn’t seem like something that Silver is overly concerned about.

“I hesitate to weigh in on an issue as to whether players are playing enough because there is real medical data and scientific data about what’s appropriate. Sometimes, to me, the premise of a question as to whether players are playing enough suggests that they should be playing more — that, in essence, there should be some notion of just get out there and play. Having been in the league for a long time, having spent time with a lot of some of our great legends, I don’t necessarily think that’s the case.” – Adam Silver, ESPN

It’s not surprising to see Silver defending the players in the NBA for trying to keep themselves healthy, but as complaints continue to mount, it’s clear the NBA has to at least acknowledge the issue, which Silver doesn’t really do here. Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t look like there is an immediate answer for the load management question, and it will be interesting to see whether the issue sticks around or ends up going away over time.