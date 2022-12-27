By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-12) visit the Washington Wizards (13-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Wizards prediction and pick.

After defeating the Knicks on Christmas Day, Philadelphia has won eight in a row to bump them up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 19-12-1 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone over the projected point total. Washington most recently took down Sacramento and has won two of their last three overall but still sit in 12th place in the East. The Wizards are 13-18-3 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under the projected point total. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. The series is tied 1-1 with both teams having picked up road wins.

Here are the 76ers-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Wizards Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4 (-114)

Washington Wizards: +4 (-106)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philly has finally started to click and look like the Eastern Conference heavyweight they were projected to be prior to the season. The 76ers have won eight games in a row and now sit just three games back of first. They’ve found a formula that works and one that they’ll undoubtedly replicate tonight as they look to cover a sizable road spread: get the ball to their best players and let them go to work.

That formula starts with handing James Harden the keys and allowing him to run the offense. Harden has notoriously been a ball-dominant player. That has remained true during their recent win streak. However, whereas Harden previously relied on a series of step-back jumpers and euro-layups to will his team to victory, he’s transitioned much more into a facilitator role. For the season, Harden averages 21.8 PPG, 11.1 APG, and 6.4 RPG. While he is scoring at the lowest rate since 2011-12, the assist numbers are the highest of his career. That number has risen to nearly 13 per game over their eight-game win streak – demonstrating how vital his passing is to the team’s success. Washington has struggled to contain opposing guards all season long – setting Harden up for another monster night.

While Harden’s been given the keys to drive the car, center Joel Embiid is literally the car. The NBA’s leading scorer has been stellar all season, but he’s really taken things up a notch across their recent winning streak. Over his last eight games, Embiid has averaged 35.6 PPG and 10 RPG while shooting 56% from the field. He’s even expanded his range to behind the arc – averaging 1.4 made threes per game. The mammoth center is impossible to deal with for nearly every opposing center in the league. That remains true tonight against the Wizards. Despite Washington center Kristaps Porzingis’ size, Embiid has averaged 26.3 PPG, 15.7 RPG, and 1.7 BPG and is 2-1 in three career games versus Porzingis. His recent play and previous success against Porzingis are worth keeping in mind before making a 76ers-Wizards prediction.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

If there is any hope in Washington covering as home underdogs, it lies in the hands of star guard Bradley Beal. Beal struggled to find his footing in the early part of the season. However, he has begun to come on as of late. Over his last five games, the three-time All-Star has averaged 27.5 PPG while shooting an efficient 55% from the floor. He continues to struggle from three but has found a way to supplement his scoring by relentlessly attacking the rim. During his 2019-2021 run (when he averaged over 30 PPG for two consecutive seasons) Beal attempted over 7.5 free throw attempts per game. While that number has dipped down to just five attempts per game the last two seasons, he’s up to 8.5 FTAs per game across his last five games. That gives Wizards backers hope they’re getting the old Beal again.

The biggest key for Washington to cover tonight is their ability to contain opposing center Joel Embiid. They’ll likely look to center Kristaps Porzingis to assert their own dominance in the paint. Porzingis is having a stellar season for Washington – averaging 21.9 PPG and 9.0 RPG. He’s been a defensive presence as well by blocking 1.5 shots per game. While Porzingis hasn’t faired well against Embiid historically, he showed signs of progress in their most recent battle. The last time they matched up in 2019, Porzingis scored 22 points, pulled down 18 rebounds, and blocked three shots en route to a victory.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

While Philly is rolling right now, I like Washington to keep things tight as home underdogs.

Final 76ers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +4 (-106)