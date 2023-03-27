The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Motor City Monday to take on the Detroit Pistons in an Eastern Conference matchup. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Bucks currently have the best record in the NBA at 53-21. The Boston Celtics are not far behind, though. Milwaukee has just a 1.5-game lead for the first seed in the East. The Bucks are playing well down the stretch. They have won seven of their last ten games including three of their last four. Last time out, the Bucks lost to the Denver Nuggets by 23 points. The Bucks need to continue to play well and win games if they want to lock up the one seed.

The Pistons are sitting in last place with the worst record in the NBA. With just 16 wins, they are having one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Detroit has eight games left on the season, if they fail to win at least four of those games, they will finish below 20 wins for the first time since 1994. The Pistons are on a five-game losing streak and have not won a road game since January 26. Last time out, Detroit lost to Toronto by 21 points.

This will be the final game between these two teams. The Bucks have won all three games so far on the season.

Here are the Bucks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -16.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +16.5 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have been scoring a lot lately. In their last ten games, Milwaukee has scored 123.8 points per night, putting them second in the NBA in that category. During that span, the Bucks are third in rebounding, first in assists, second in blocks, and fifth in field goal percentage. This is a recipe for success, and they will need to keep it up against a weak Pistons team. The last time the Bucks squared off with the Pistons, Milwaukee put up 150 points. Detroit gives up the second-most points in the NBA, so the Bucks should have no problem scoring in this one.

Detroit has been missing their best scorer in Bojan Bogdanovic. In 15 games without him this season, Detroit scores just 104.5 points per game. The Bucks have the eighth-best defense when it comes to points allowed. The Pistons have been struggling to score all season, but especially when Bogdanovic went down with an injury. Milwaukee should not only score a bunch in this game, but they should be able to easily handle the Pistons defensively.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit will need to rely on Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, and Marvin Bagley III in this one. Ivey is averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 assists per game in the last ten games. He will need to find a way to create open shots for his teammates. Wiseman is averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in the last ten. He will need to be able to crash the boards and protect the paint. Their best chance at keeping this game close is if Ivey and Wiseman both play at a high level.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for this game. He is listed as probable, but still, he is on the injury report. Without Giannis this season, the Bucks score just 112.9 points per game. Keep an eye on his status. If something changes and Giannis does not play, the Pistons will have a chance to keep this game close.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The spread is massive. However, the Pistons have just seven road wins, and they have not won a road game in two months. The Bucks will play at full strength as much as possible to make sure they get the one seed in the East. Expect Milwaukee to squash Detroit.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Bucks -16.5 (-110), Under 234 (-110)