By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-19) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Bulls prediction and pick.

Milwaukee has lost three consecutive games but still sits in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 17-14-2 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone over the projected point total. Chicago has won three of their last four games yet still resides in 11th place in the East. The Bulls are 15-17-1 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone under. This will be the second of four meetings between the divisional foes. Chicago took the first game in Milwaukee by five.

Here are the Bucks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Bulls Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-112)

Under: 231 (-108)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee has gone through a bit of a rough stretch in recent games but still sits at the top of the Eastern Conference. Despite their poor play of late, the Bucks have a great chance to bounce back and cover tonight against an inconsistent Chicago team. Milwaukee remains one of the most well-rounded teams in the league as they hold the eighth-highest point differential in the league.

The biggest case for the Bucks covering tonight is that they roster superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis provides the Bucks with an incredibly high floor thanks to his all-around game. The former MVP averages 31.2 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 5.1 APG. Giannis is incredibly efficient, shooting 54% from the floor. He is a force on the defensive end of the floor as well where he contributes 1.8 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. The Greek Freak has already proven the ability to dominate against Chicago. Despite their loss earlier in the year, Giannis scored 36 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists. The NBA’s fourth-leading scorer and fifth-leading rebounder could easily take over tonight’s game and propel his team to cover a hefty road spread.

With the Bucks missing Khris Middleton and point guard Jrue Holiday, they’ll likely rely on their big men to shoulder the load offensively. Center Brook Lopez and forward Bobby Portis are natural fits next to Giannis due to their proficiency from deep. Lopez (14.9 PPG) in particular has been lights out from three this season as averages over two made three-pointers per game and makes them at a 40% clip. Portis (13.4 PPG) has struggled with his efficiency but still takes enough outside jumpers to keep opposing defenses honest. With added attention likely to be paid to Giannis, both big men could find themselves with open outside shots that could swing the spread in an instant.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has finally begun to come on as of late but still has a lot of work to do if they want to climb into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. That being said, the Bulls are well-positioned to cover tonight thanks to the improved play of their wings and their skilled big man, Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago is always a threat to keep games close thanks to the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan leads the way, averaging a team-high 26 PPG while also pacing the team in assists with 5.0 APG. Despite not taking many outside shots, DeRozan is an incredibly efficient scorer who shoots 51% from the field. The 33-year-old was the catalyst in their earlier win over Milwaukee as he scored 36 points on 58% shooting and dished out eight assists. Milwaukee had no answer for DeRozan and with Middleton still out, DeMar should again have a big night in store.

Running mate Zach LaVine is right behind him, averaging 22.1 PPG while shooting 45%. Unlike DeRozan, LaVine is lethal from beyond the arc as he makes nearly three three-pointers per game. He’s right there with DeRozan as a passer with 4.2 APG. LaVine has been a part of trade rumors all season long, but Chicago could be persuaded to keep him around if they can continue their recent stretch of strong play.

The same can be said of center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic gave Milwaukee fits in their last matchup as he scored 18 points and drained four threes. His ability to stretch the floor is critical to Chicago’s success on offense. In addition to amassing 10.2 RPG, Vucevic averages nearly two made three-pointers per game at a 37% clip.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

After getting embarrassed at home by the lowly Rockets, I expect Chicago to come out firing tonight and keep things tight against a Bucks team they’ve already beaten this season. Ride the home underdogs.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-110)