Zach LaVine, a standout player for the Chicago Bulls, has several possible new teams to consider joining as the trade deadline approaches. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Bulls star player Zach LaVine as the deadline looms.

The Bulls are expected to be quite active in the trade market as the deadline approaches. Keep in mind that they currently carry a mediocre record of 11-18 this season. They are in fourth place in the Central Division and outside of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Another possible reason for engaging in the trade market is the absence of point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out with recurring knee issues for almost a year. Ball is known for his defense and passing skills, and his presence on the team has been missed. This is particularly true in the backcourt alongside score-first players LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Without Ball, the Bulls have struggled to find the right balance on the court and have been unable to replicate the success they had in the first half of last season.

However, there may be more to the Bulls’ trade activity than just the absence of Ball. Multiple league sources and sources close to the organization have reported that there is a disconnect between LaVine and the team, and a palpable feeling of tension within the franchise. LaVine is a high-scoring player, but has struggled defensively and as a passer, and is also on a large contract worth $215 million with a trade kicker. This may provide fertile ground for other teams to make offers for the guard.

Given his scoring abilities, athleticism, and youth, there could be a number of potential suitors for LaVine if the Bulls do decide to move on. Still, his lack of defense and willingness to pass the ball may be a concern for some teams. Additionally, his contract may also be a deterrent.

Now let’s discuss the four best trade destinations for Zach LaVine as the trade deadline closes in.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are often on the lookout for superstar players. Zach LaVine is also represented by Rich Paul’s agency Klutch. As such, LaVine could potentially be of interest to the Lakers. Rumors are also swirling about LaVine himself pushing to go to Los Angeles. The downside here is that the Lakers might not have any assets that would be appealing to the Bulls in the short term.

The Lakers could potentially offer Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn. However, this would not be a very enticing proposition for the Bulls. If the Bulls are considering a more drastic rebuild, they may consider sending LaVine to the Lakers in exchange for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks instead. Sure, this move may not necessarily be the best option for the Bulls this season. However, it could potentially be viewed as a major effort to rebuild their team for the future.

2. New York Knicks

Like the Lakers, the New York Knicks are also always constantly searching for a superstar. They have the assets to potentially put together a more alluring package for LaVine than nearly any other team in the league. The Knicks have a number of midsize contracts for average players that the Bulls could acquire and then quickly sell. New York also has a number of first-round selections with various levels of protection, including all of their own for the foreseeable future. These could all be on the table for a talent like LaVine.

The former Slam Dunk Champion, of course, is electrifying. He would pack the Madison Square Garden and be perfect for a big market like NYC. LaVine would also team up with Jalen Brunson to form an explosive combo. That alone could make New York consider pulling the trigger on this deal. Consider that this could be very enticing for the Bulls just based on the sheer number of draft picks the Knicks could deliver on the trading block.

3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to find a suitable co-star for Luka Doncic, who is a highly ball-dominant player. While surrounding Doncic with 3-point shooters and defenders helped the team achieve success last season, it is clear that Doncic needs someone to take some of the load off of him at times.

LaVine could potentially be that guy. Recall that he has had experience as a go-to player offensively and has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons. Surely, he could help ease the burden on Doncic and give the Mavericks a more balanced attack. While LaVine’s efficiency has been down this season, he has shown what he is capable of when he is at his best. If the Bulls decide to move on from LaVine, the Mavs could potentially be a strong suitor for his services.

4. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat, currently sitting at .500 and in the midst of the Eastern Conference playoff race, could also potentially benefit from adding Zach LaVine to their roster. Along with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, LaVine could help the Heat make a strong run in the postseason.

However, acquiring LaVine would likely require the Heat to get creative in their trade negotiations with the Bulls. It is probable that any deal would need to include Kyle Lowry’s $28 million salary, along with additional players or picks. The Bulls are likely to want picks in exchange for LaVine, and it remains to be seen whether the Heat would be willing to part with Lowry and other assets to acquire the high-flying wingman. While Lowry is having one of his worst statistical seasons in recent years, his veteran presence and leadership could be valuable for the Heat in the postseason. Would Miami be willing to make trade all that for LaVine?