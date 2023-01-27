The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee has also turned in a solid season, with their 31-17 record good for third place in the Eastern Conference. A nine-game winning streak to open the season set the tone early and solidified the Bucks as one of the NBA’s best again. A deep playoff run seems imminent.

Indiana has fallen on tough times lately, losing seven of their last eight games on their way to a 24-26 record. Head coach Rick Carlisle’s club now sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The current awful stretch followed what had been an impressive 6-1 stretch.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pacers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-108)

Indiana Pacers: +8.5 (-112)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. The Greek Freak is shooting 52.4 percent from the field, while Indiana has struggled to limit opponents’ shooting. Opponents have shot 47.3 percent against Indiana. Jrue Holiday leads the team with 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals per game, and ranks second with 19.5 points per game. Bobby Portis, who has spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, is averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Portis will be out with a knee injury. Milwaukee ranks second, averaging 48.3 rebounds, and eighth with 5.1 blocks per game. Brook Lopez has turned back the clock, averaging 14.5 points per game, his highest total since 2016-17. Lopez has also turned away 2.5 shots per game. Lopez’s 6.2 rebounds per game also rank third on the team.

Milwaukee has been pretty average on offense, averaging 113.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league. The Milwaukee defense has been suffocating, allowing just 111.5 points per game, which is sixth in the league. Facing a strong Indiana offense will be a key test for the Bucks.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.2 points, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 48.0 percent from the field, but has been out for almost two weeks now, leaving the team lacking on offense. Buddy Hield is tied for second with 17.6 points per game, shooting 42.4 percent from behind the arc. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is also second with 17.6 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 5.8 rebounds and is averaging 9.6 points per game. Myles Turner leads the team with 8.0 rebounds, averaging 17.4 points per game.

As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in the league. Indiana has averaged 8.1 steals per game, which is seventh in the league. Milwaukee turns the ball over often, ranking fourth to last in turnovers, creating an advantageous matchup.

Indiana has averaged 115.1 points per game, which is 12th in the league. Defense has been an issue, ranking 24th in the league with 116.8 points allowed per game.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee will expose the numerous injuries afflicting the Pacers in this one. The bad Indiana defense will help to push the total over.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -8.5 (-108), over 239 (-110)