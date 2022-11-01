NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 11/1/2022

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick.

The Bulls are 3-4 coming off two consecutive losses to the Spurs and 76ers. Chicago is 3-3-1 against the spread (ATS) – on par with their 51% cover rate last season. Four of Chicago’s seven games have gone over – a flip from last year’s 53% under rate.

The Nets come into the second game of a back-to-back at just 2-5 despite winning against the Pacers last night. Brooklyn is 1-6 ATS – continuing their brutal 39% cover rate last season. Four of Brooklyn’s seven games have gone over – a slight increase on last year’s 49% over rate.

Chicago won two of three matchups with Brooklyn last season by 23 and four-point margins. The Nets avoided a season-sweep thanks to a 26-point victory in the series finale. Only one of the games went over tonight’s 230-point line.

Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-110)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Despite coming off two-straight losses, Chicago visits Brooklyn as a near pick ’em. After last year’s playoff appearance, the Bulls have had an up-and-down start to this season. Although they’ve captured hard-fought victories over Eastern Conference heavyweights Miami and Boston, they’ve struggled with inconsistency and injuries. Starting point guard Lonzo Ball and backup center Andrew Drummond will remain out tonight, while guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White remain questionable.

If there is any silver lining with Chicago’s injuries, it’s that star guard Zach LaVine will play tonight. LaVine has been managed carefully this season as the team manages a lingering knee injury. He’s appeared in four of Chicago’s seven games but the team is 2-2 with him on the court. He’s rested one game in back-to-backs – most recently appearing in their loss to the 76ers. LaVine is a huge factor for Chicago’s offense when healthy and his status tonight is worth keeping in mind when making a Bulls-Nets prediction. The eighth-year guard has averaged at least 22 points per game in four consecutive seasons dating back to 2018-19. He’s struggled with efficiency to start this season despite averaging 22.5 PPG but is really shooting it well from deep (46%).

LaVine will be a huge factor in the point spread tonight, but the X-factor is Chicago center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic’s win/loss splits this season tell you everything to know about this team. In victories, Vucevic averages 16 points and 16 rebounds compared to 18 points and nine rebounds in losses. The team goes as Vucevic rebounds. The Nets don’t do anything special offensively but have two incredible isolation scorers. Chicago can’t afford to give up second-chance points and will need to get some put-backs themselves. Vucevic is in a nice spot to control the glass against a Brooklyn team ranked last in rebounding differential.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league in the early portion of the season. Despite a nucleus of three former All-NBA players, the Nets haven’t clicked on either side of the ball thus far. Brooklyn has a below-average offense and bottom-five defense to go along with the worst rebounding margin in the league. However, there is hope for a Nets cover following their seven-point win over the Pacers last night.

That hope lies with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Two of the aforementioned former All-NBA players, Durant and Irving have been the only thing that’s gone right for Brooklyn this season. Outside of Durant (32.6 PPG) and Irving (30.1 PPG), only center Nic Claxton averages more than 10 points per game. Both guys are shooting nearly 50% from the field but have struggled by their standards from three. They’ve been the only offense for the Nets and will need another stellar offensive performance if Brooklyn wants to start to build some momentum.

The X-factor for Brooklyn has to be center Nic Claxton. Claxton has quietly had a strong start to the season. He’s averaged 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds to go along with 2.3 blocks per game. Claxton is the only other Net with an above-average player efficiency rating (PER) and has easily been their most reliable big man. He’s got a tough matchup tonight against Vucevic but is coming off a season-high 19 points in last night’s win over Indiana.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets have been brutal this year but were even worse (3-11) on the second night of back-to-backs last year. The Bulls haven’t been too impressive this year but have Zach LaVine rested and are in a good spot to exploit Brooklyn’s horrendous defense and rebounding.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +1.5 (-110)