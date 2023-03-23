Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will finish their two-game set with a throwdown on Thursday. We’re still in Brooklyn sharing our NBA odds series, making a Cavaliers-Nets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers defeated the Nets 115-109. Initially, the Nets led 30-23. But the Cavs had a great second and third quarter. Ultimately, the Cavs led by 16 entering the fourth quarter. But the Nets stormed back and made it a game, but unfortunately ran out of time. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 31 points, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each had 17 points. Likewise, Jarrett Allen added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Caris Levert had 18 points off the bench. Additionally, the Cavs shot 50.6 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from the triples.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 19 points, while Mikal Bridges had 18. Also, Cameron Johnson had 16. Day’ron Sharpe was good off the bench with 20 points. Sadly, the Nets struggled to shoot the ball, converting 44.6 percent of their shots. The Nets lost despite winning the battle of the boards 49-36. Ultimately, they also turned the ball over 16 times.

The Cavs come into this game with a record of 46-28. Also, they are 7-3 over 10 games. The Cavaliers are also 17-20 on the road. Meanwhile, the Nets come into this game with a record of 39-33. The Nets are 5-5 over a 10-game stretch. Moreover, they are 19-15 at home. The Nets are 7-11 since trading Kevin Durant away. Furthermore, they are trying to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Here are the Cavaliers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: +4 (-108)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

TV: YES, BSOH

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Mitchell is the leader in Cleveland, with 27.4 points per game. Likewise, Garland is solid, averaging 21.9 points and 7.8 assists per game. Mobley does his part, with 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Allen averages 14.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. These four carry an offense that averages 112.2 points per game. Remarkably, they have been better over the last five games, averaging 115 points per game. The Cavs allow 106.64 points per game. Unfortunately, the bench is bad. The bench currently averages 28.3 points per game. However, there has been some improvement over the last five games, as they have put up 38.6.

The Cavs have been okay on the boards, averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Ultimately, that has taken a dip, as they are averaging 37.9 rebounds over a 10-game stretch. But the Cavs have cut down on the turnovers. Significantly, they average 13.5 turnovers per game. But they have amassed only 10.4 over their past five games. They dominated the Nets on Tuesday because their starting core took this game out of the Nets’ hands. Moreso, they hit their shots while the Nets missed theirs.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if the starters replicate their effort from Tuesday. Furthermore, they must force the Nets to turn the ball over again.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are still competing, despite the struggles of their starters. Substantially, they are doing the little things, like grabbing rebounds and winning possessions. Bridges averages 19.1 points per game, while Dinwiddie has 17,7. Likewise, Johnson averages 15.2 points, and Nic Claxton has 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. These four have represented the new core in Brooklyn. Also, they are the future and the group that will take the Nets to the next level. These four help power a team that averages 113.3 points per game. However, they have struggled recently, scoring 107.2 points over five games. The Nets allow 112.86 points per game. Conversely, they have improved over the past 10, allowing 109.3 points.

The Nets are still a strong rebounding team, averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, they have grabbed 42.7 rebounds over the past 10 games. The Nets also have 13.9 turnovers per game. Also, they have cut those down slightly, averaging 11.4 turnovers over a 10-game stretch. But the Nets must avoid the cold spell they suffered on Tuesday. Furthermore, they must keep scoring buckets and extend their lead. The Nets cannot afford to miss shots and allow the Cavs to build momentum.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can convert on their field-goal chances. Then, they must cut down on the turnovers.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Teams usually split when they play back-to-back games against one another. Therefore, I am expecting a better effort from the Nets as they scratch and claw to retain their position in the Eastern Conference. Expect the Nets to find a way to cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets +4 (-108)