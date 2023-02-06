On Monday night, spectators will be treated to a marquee matchup featuring two formidable beasts in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers (33-22) look to extend their winning streak as they visit the tenth seed Wizards (24-28) at the Capital One Aren in Washington D.C. Tip-Off is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Wizards prediction and pick.

Washington looks to end its two-game losing streak and hopes to snap Cleveland’s two wins in a row. Despite debilitating injuries from Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards still place 10th in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are ahead in fifth place.

In this year’s three-game matchup, the Cavaliers snatched the first win at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where the Cavs cruised to a 10-point win.

Here are the Cavaliers-WizardsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Wizards Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

TV: NBC Sports – Washington, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland is a team to look out for, especially when their roster is healthy. They are fifth in the East and second in the Central Division. This gives them a potential playoff spot. Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn are the only teams ahead of them.

Although they sit at 26th on offense at 111.7, the Cavaliers hold the best defense in the league, allowing an average of 106.8 points and +4.9 point differential across 55 games. On average, the Cavs hold enemy shooters to a 46.6% field goal percentage and 37% from the three-point line.

Coming into this matchup, Cleveland gained some momentum after defeating Indiana and Memphis. Led by All-Star snub Darius Garland, the Cavs cruised to a 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers in a face-off with first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, where DG amassed 24 points, three rebounds, four treys, and six assists. The game also saw all five Cavalier starters scoring in double-figures, with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley snatching 20-point, 11-rebound, and 17-point, 10-rebound double-doubles, respectively.



The Cavaliers look to get their second win against Washington. They won their first face-off in overtime, where the Cavs outscored the Wizards 14-4 in extra time.

Two-way efforts from Allen and Mobley are expected in this game. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell is also primed to make a tremendous performance. Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio, and Dean Wade have been excellent off the bench; they too shall receive minutes on the hardwood.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Despite absences from their three-headed monsters of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards remain a competitive team in the East. Before their two recent losses, the Wizards had a six-game winning streak, with wins over the Knicks, Mavericks, and Pelicans. The Wizards are currently 10th in the East, and third in the Southeast Division. This places them in a potential Play-In spot

Through 52 games, their underwhelming offensive output of 113.3 (19th in points per game) is barely offset by their unstable defense. The Washington ballers are projected to have a tough record this February, with fixtures versus Golden State, Portland, Washington, New York, and Chicago in tow.

The Wizards will have to survive this game without Anthony Gill and Kyle Kuzma, while Beal is doubtful to make an appearance. Despite their inconsistent performances in past games, the Wizards are confident with the young talent they have. Since being packaged to Washington from Los Angeles, Kendrick Nunn has seen an uptick in minutes and scoring, posting 12 points in each of the three wins over the Spurs, Pelicans, and Rockets. Deni Avdija is also showing all-around improvement in scoring and rebounding, while Corey Kispert is also delivering 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 28 minutes of play per game.

The Wizards look to get the next win over the Cavaliers. They won two of the four matchups last year, where they held Cleveland under 100 points in both victories.

All-around play is the key for the Wizards to win. With the absence of Kuzma and Beal, Porzingis is rimed to make a 20-point, 10-rebound game, while Kispert, Avdija, Nunn, Daniel Gafford, and Monte Morris are expected to deliver north of 10 points.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards will be depleted, which the Cavs will likely pounce and take advantage of. The home team has been regressing in the defensive end, so expect Mitchell, Garland, Allen, and Mobley to make impressive stat lines. Ride the visitors in what seems like their third win in a row.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -3 (-110)