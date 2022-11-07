The Boston Celtics will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Monday night NBA matchup at FedExForum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Celtics-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Boston has opened the season at 6-3, third place in the Eastern Conference. The team went 51-31 last season, advancing all the way to the NBA Finals before losing in six to Golden State. Now, thanks to an offseason scandal, Boston is under new leadership, with Joe Mazzulla taking over for Ime Udoka.

Memphis has surged to a 7-3 record this season, third place in the Western Conference. Last season, Memphis coasted to a 56-26 record, losing to Golden State in the Western Conference Semifinals. Head coach Taylor Jenkins is looking to make it three seasons in a row with a playoff appearance.

Here are the Celtics-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Grizzlies Odds

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-114)

Memphis Grizzlies: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Jayson Tatum has been unbelievable, averaging 30.3 points and 8.0 rebounds to go along with 1.4 blocks per game, all of which lead the team. Tatum has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which ranks second on the team, all while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Jaylen Brown is the team’s second-leading scorer at 25.3 points per game, and he also ranks second with 6.4 rebounds per game. Marcus Smart has continued to be a great facilitator, leading the team with 6.0 assists per game, ranking fourth with 10.9 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon has provided a spark off the bench, scoring 14.9 points per game while playing just 24.3 minutes per game. Brogdon has shot 49.5 percent from the field. Al Horford is third on the team with 6.0 rebounds per game while scoring 9.0 points per game.

Boston ranks third in 3-point percentage, sinking them at a 39.3 percent clip. Boston leads the league in scoring, putting up 118.8 points per game. Defense has been a bit of an issue without Robert Williams, ranking 22nd in the league with 115.3 points allowed per game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant is the team’s heartbeat, and he leads the team with 28.3 points and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Morant leads the team with a 47.1 percentage from behind the 3-point line. Morant is third with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Desmond Bane is second with 24.6 points per game, shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Steven Adams leads the team with 11.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, scoring 6.7 points per game. Dillon Brooks is averaging 15.0 points per game, which ranks third on the team, shooting 44.7 percent from behind the 3-point line. Tyus Jones ranks second on the team with 4.1 assists, putting up 11.3 points per game. Brandon Clarke has been instant offense off the bench, averaging 10.0 points in just 17.2 minutes per game. Santi Aldama ranks second with 6.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.5 points per game.

Memphis ranks fourth in the league with 117.1 points per game. Memphis is third in the league averaging 47.2 rebounds per game, and sixth with a 38.8 3-point percentage. Memphis’ defense has struggled with Jaren Jackson Jr. out, ranking 21st in the league with 115.2 points allowed per game.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will exploit Boston’s struggling defense in this one. Neither defense is playing well, which means that a ton of points will be scored.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis +3.5 (-105), over 231 (-110)