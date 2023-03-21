The Boston Celtics (49-23) visit the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston has won two of their last three games and finds itself in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 53% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Sacramento has won three of their last four games and sits in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 57% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Boston won the first matchup with ease, 122-104 back in November.

Here are the Celtics-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Kings Odds

Boston Celtics: -5 (-114)

Sacramento Kings: +5 (-106)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Kings

TV: NBCS Boston, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has fallen off compared to their incredible start to the season but they remain a serious NBA Finals contender and have a great chance to cover despite being road favorites. The Celtics feature a strong two-way team that ranks fourth in scoring and seventh in points allowed. Their offense is particularly effective as they rank seventh in assists and in the top 10 in both two and three-point field goal percentages. Their seventh-ranked three-point percentage is especially impressive considering they rank second in both made and attempted threes per game. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering Sacramento allows the third-most points per game.

The Celtics roster a plethora of skilled, versatile players but their best chance of covering tonight comes via their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The two have been rock-solid since the All-Star break. Brown leads the team in scoring over their last 13 games, averaging 27.8 PPG to go along with 6.4 RPG and 4.0 APG. He’s been a pest on the defensive end as well, racking up 1.5 steals per game. Tatum is right there with him, averaging 26.9 PPG since the break. He’s been a man on a mission on the glass, racking up 10.3 RPG over that span. Sacramento is a poor defensive team to begin with but they can be especially exposed by opposing wings. Considering the two combined for 55 points in their earlier win over Sacramento, look for the dynamic duo to have another strong outing tonight.

The X-factors for the Celtics tonight are their guards. Both Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White have been solid contributors thanks to their all-around games. In addition to being strong defenders, both Brogdon and White contribute offensively. Since the All-Star break, Brogdon has averaged 14.8 PPG while White has chipped in 13.2 PPG. Brogdon has been especially dialed in from downtown, averaging 2.0 threes per game while shooting 47% from deep.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento has proven to be more than a flash in the pan as they are in a prime position to break the league’s longest playoff drought and potentially secure a first-round bye in the Western Conference playoffs. The Kings are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the West and have an outside shot at first place as they sit 4.5 games back. Sacramento features an explosive offense that far and away leads the league in scoring with 121 PPG. They do a great job running the fast break and making extra passes, ranking seventh in fast break scoring and third in assists per game. While the Kings are shaky defensively, they notably allow the fewest fast break points per game. That being said, the biggest factor in a potential cover for Sacramento is their rebounding. The Celtics and Kings rank 14th and 15th in rebound rate and that battle could go a long way toward determining who comes out ahead here.

The Kings are an incredibly deep team who relies first and foremost on their guard and big duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The two have been strong all season but are putting up insane numbers since the All-Star break. Over their last 14 games, Fox has averaged 28.3 PPG and 6.1 APG. He’s been a pest on defense as well, swiping 1.8 steals per game. As for Sabonis, he’s averaged 20.2 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 8.4 APG.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick

Boston is 5-0 straight up when they have a rest advantage this season and the Kings will notably be without a key player in Kevin Huerter. While Sacramento has been strong at home this season, I like the Celtics to come out ahead here as they try to right the ship before the playoffs begin.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5 (-114)