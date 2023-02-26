The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Denver Nuggets tonight. We’re in the Rockies sharing our NBA odds series, making a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Friday, the Clippers fell 176-175 in a double-overtime thriller. Amazingly, it was only the second time in NBA history that both teams had scored at least 170 points, and it was the second-highest scoring game in NBA history behind the 186-184 Detroit Pistons-Denver Nuggets battle in 1983. The Clippers led 145-131 with just over four minutes left, but constant turnovers allowed the Kings to rally. Then, the Clippers held 6-point leads in both overtimes but could not hold on.

The Nuggets are coming off a 112-94 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ultimately, a poor half doomed them, as they trailed by 24 at the half and by 32 after three quarters. The Nuggets shot 40.4 percent from the field. Likewise, they allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 47.4 percent from the field. The Nuggets also shot 29.7 percent from the triples and committed 15 turnovers.

The Clippers come into this game with a record of 33-29. Also, they are 18-15 on the road. The Clippers are 5-5 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets come into this game with a record of 42-19. The Nuggets are also 27-4 at home this season.

The Nuggets have won all three games against the Clippers and will attempt to complete the season-series sweep. However, they have only faced Kawhi Leonard twice and Paul George one time. Both players will play in this game.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN, ALT and BSSC

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are a good team. However, they have endured more than any team in the association and likely will continue to deal with difficulties. Leonard is back and can help propel them throughout the rest of the season.

The Clippers average 116.2 points per game with Leonard. Conversely, they average just 107 points per game without Leonard. George averages 22.1 points per game with Leonard in the lineup and 25,9 points without. However, George likely would prefer to have his running mate with him. These two must stay healthy and in the lineup to give the Clippers the best chance to win. Likewise, the Clippers must get production from Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., and Bones Hyland.

The Clippers shoot 48 percent from the field with Leonard and 46 percent without. Likewise, they shoot 39.8 percent from the 3-point line with Leonard and 35.9 percent without. The Clippers are also better at the line with Leonard, shooting 79 percent with him in the lineup, compared to 76.6 percent without. Moreover, the Clippers have turned the ball over less with Leonard in the lineup.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can score early and build a lead. Then, they must protect the rim. The Clippers cannot afford to turn the ball over and must play stout defense.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference. However, they struggled mightily against the Grizzlies and must avoid replicating the mistakes against the Clippers tonight.

Nikola Jokic is the man in Denver who does it all. Ultimately, when Jokic balls out, the Nuggets win. However, Jokic has not done well against the Clippers, averaging 15.5 points per game. Jamal Murray has been the guy, putting up 21 points per game over three games against Los Angeles. Additionally, Aaron Gordon has averaged 19.7 points per game over three games against the Clippers. Michael Porter has averaged 15.5 points per game over three games against the Clips. These four carry the load for the Nuggets, and the Clippers may struggle to stop all of them. Ultimately, it becomes something to give Denver an advantage. They have helped propel the Nuggets to the top of the league in field-goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Moreover, they must stop Leonard if they wish to have any chance to win. The Nuggets must perform better against the Clippers than they did against the Grizzlies.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Yes, the Nuggets played last night. They also lost badly. However, the Nuggets have played the Clippers well this season. Look for the Nuggets to recover from that loss and bounce back in a monster way to complete the season-series sweep against Los Angeles.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)