By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the New York Knicks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the historic Madison Square Garden. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has gone 13-11 this season, fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks’ brief two-game winning streak was snapped with a 121-114 loss to Oklahoma City on Monday. Even with an altercation between star player Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan, the team is rolling.

New York has gone 11-13 to begin their season, sitting on the playoff bubble in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 92-81 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. The team’s seven-game homestand ends tonight, with a 2-4 record entering the final game of that stretch.

Here are the Hawks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Knicks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-112)

New York Knicks: -2 (-108)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young did not participate in Atlanta’s win against Denver on Friday after an altercation with Nate McMillan. Young returned on Monday night to score 23 points in 36 minutes. Young leads the team with 27.6 points and 9.6 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is second with 21.5 points and 6.5 assists per game, the perfect backcourt complement to Young.

Big man Clint Capela is the only Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 11.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Atlanta has averaged 45.0 rebounds per game, which is eighth in the league, while New York has allowed the fourth most rebounds per game at 46.3. AJ Griffin has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 9.7 points while playing 19.3 minutes per game across his 20 appearances.

Atlanta has averaged 114.0 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league, but ranks fourth by turning the ball over just 13.4 times. Atlanta’s defense has been average, ranking 16th with 113.6 points allowed per game.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 21.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Randle has shot 46.1 percent from the field, also taking the most shots per game on the team. While he has not exactly lived up to the hype from 2020-21, Randle is a solid option for New York. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, has scored 21.0 points while dishing out 6.3 assists per game, which leads the team. Atlanta has been solid at limiting assists, ranking 10th in opponent assists.

The good news for New York is their main scorers work at creating their own shots. RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick out of Duke, has averaged 18.4 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting. Barrett’s three-point shooting has suffered this season, but raising that number closer to his career average will likely increase his scoring output. Immanuel Quickley, coming exclusively off the bench in his 24 appearances, has averaged 10.0 points per game.

New York ranks third in the league with 46.8 rebounds per game, while Atlanta is allowing 45.3 per game. New York’s offense is slightly above-average, ranking 14th with 113.6 points per game. The defense is slightly behind the defense, ranking 19th with 115.0 points allowed per game.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Trae Young seems to have rebounded from both the altercation and his shoulder injury. Look out Knicks fans.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta +2 (-112), over 231.5 (-110)