The Atlanta Hawks (27-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (28-27) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Atlanta has won two of their last three games and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks covered 45% of their game while 59% went over the projected point total. New Orleans has won two straight but still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans covered 48% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Atlanta took a 124-121 home victory in the first matchup.

Here are the Hawks-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pelicans Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -2 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Pelicans

TV: Bally Southeast, Bally New Orleans

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has turned things around following a rough start to the season but they still have some work to do as they climb the Eastern Conference ladder. The Hawks feature a stellar offense that ranks eighth with 116.3 PPG. Atlanta is strong near the basket, ranking tenth in points in the paint with an average of 52.3 PPG. Perhaps their best attribute is their ability to take care of the ball. The Hawks average just 12.8 turnovers per game and turn the ball over at the second-lowest rate in the league.

The Hawks are led by their pair of talented guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young leads the team with 27 PPG and 9.9 APG. Known for his potent outside shooting, Trae has notably been ice-cold from beyond the arc this season. A career 35% three-point shooting, Young is shooting just 32% from beyond the arc this year. That being said, he remains lethal from three and is a constant threat to pull from well beyond the arc. However, his most notable attribute is his passing. Young ranks third in the league in assists and has been especially kind to his teammates of late. He’s eclipsed 10 assists in five of his last six games and is a nightly double-double threat.

Although Trae is the identity of this Hawks team, his backcourt mate Dejounte Murray may be the biggest reason they can cover tonight. Murray averages 21.2 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 5.4 RPG for the season. He’s a highly efficient scorer, shooting 46% overall and 37% from three. Additionally, Murray is coming off one of his best games of the season when he scored 27 points and dished out 10 assists in their loss to Denver. While he didn’t shoot well in their prior matchup with the Pelicans, he still managed a 22-point, 11-assist double-double and should again see a fair amount of success against a vulnerable Pelicans defense.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

After a ten-game losing streak, the Pelicans responded with two consecutive wins and enter tonight’s game seemingly back on track. New Orleans features a solid offense that ranks 10th in scoring with 115.5 PPG. They do a great job attacking the rim, ranking fifth with 55.2 points in the paint per game. To that tune, New Orleans is a strong rebounding team that ranks seventh in total rebounding (52.9 RPG). Ranking in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rebound rates, the Pelicans’ ability to dominate the glass gives them a great chance to cover tonight as slight home favorites.

New Orleans has gotten a huge boost thanks to the return of Brandon Ingram. Ingram has been rock-solid since returning from injury, averaging 22.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.8 APG in his five games back. After missing an extended period of time, Ingram finally looks to have recaptured his former glory. He is coming off a stellar game against the Lakers that saw him score 35 points on 54% shooting. Look for Ingram to have another big night against Atlanta’s bottom-ten defense.

For as good as Ingram has been, the play of fellow wing Trey Murphy will be a huge X-factor tonight. Murphy stepped up in a huge way with both Ingram and Zion Williamson out and he’s continued that strong play even with the former back in the lineup. Over their last two games, Murphy averaged five en route to 25.5 PPG. The three-and-D wing is shooting an incredible 70% from the floor during that span and should help alleviate some of the offensive pressure off Ingram.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

With Ingram’s return and the Pelicans back on track, I like New Orleans to take care of business at home tonight.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -2 (-110)