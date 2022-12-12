By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Miami Heat will travel to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Monday night NBA matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Heat-Pacers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has lost three of the last four to fall to 12-15, 10th place in the Eastern Conference. A laundry list of injuries has forced this team into mere survival mode. Thankfully, most of the injuries to major contributors are considered just day-to-day.

Indiana, losers of five of seven, has fallen to 14-13 on the season, seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers got off to a surprising start under Rick Carlisle, but they have fallen back down to earth a bit.

Here are the Heat-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Pacers Odds

Miami Heat: -3 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.8 points and 1.7 steals per game, and ranks second with 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Butler has shot 52.5 percent from the field. Bam Adebayo leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game and ranks second with 20.8 points per game, narrowly missing a double-double. Adebayo has shot 53.3 percent from the field, which leads the team.

Tyler Herro, who is probable for this one, has shot 38.1 percent from behind the 3-point line and ranks third on the team with 20.1 points per game. Kyle Lowry ranks second with 1.2 steals and leads the team with 6.1 assists per game. Lowry has also scored 14.3 points per game. Max Strus and Caleb Martin are the final Heat players with double-digit points, averaging 13.8 points and 11.4 points per game, respectively.

Miami ranks 10th in the league with 7.7 steals, while Indiana has struggled to limit turnovers. Miami has turned the ball over just 14 times per game, which is seventh in the league. Miami does not score much, ranking 28th in the league with 108.6 points per game. The team’s success relies on their defense, which has held opponents to 110.3 points per game, seventh in the league.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.2 points, 11.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 48.8 percent from the field.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is second with 17.9 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner each have averaged 17.6 points, while Turner leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 6.7 rebounds and is averaging 11.2 points per game. Smith is the fifth and final Pacer to average double-digit points.

Indiana is second in the league with 6.1 blocks per game, led by Myles Turner’s 2.3 per game. Paced by Haliburton, Indiana ranks fifth in the league with 27.3 assists per game, while Miami allows 25.9 per game. Indiana’s strong offense ranks seventh in the league with 115.9 points per game. The defense has not been great however, ranking 27th with 116.7 points allowed per game.

Final Heat-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Indiana’s defense has been bad, which is going to push this over, and Miami has a stronger group.

Final Heat-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Miami -3 (-112), over 228.5 (-110)