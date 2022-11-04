NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet on the hardwood this evening as each team will be seeking to tack onto the win column. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Grizzlies prediction and pick will be made.

Entering play with a lackluster 3-5 record and dropping back-to-back contests, the Hornets will need luck to be on their side when it comes to Charlotte’s top playmaker Gordon Hayward being healthy enough to suit up for play as he is dealing with a shoulder injury and is currently questionable against the Grizzlies. Under head coach Steve Clifford who is in his first season in charge, can the Hornets improve upon their 43-39 record from a season ago which was the tenth-best mark in the Eastern Conference?

One of the more exciting shows in all of professional basketball, the surging Memphis Grizzlies officially put themselves on the map last season on their way to a fabulous 56-26 record and were awarded with the number-two-overall seed out west. Fast forward to this season, and it appears that Memphis is ready to take that next step. Whether it’s MVP candidate Ja Morant making acrobatic plays or Desmond Bane proving that he can be a top player in this league, there aren’t many weaknesses among this roster that can be exploited.

Here are the Hornets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Grizzlies Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +11 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -11 (-112)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Hornets entered the season with a bottom-half roster from a talent perspective in comparison to the rest of the league, but don’t tell Steve Clifford and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets that. Despite their early season start being more sluggish than most, the Hornets still have a slew of young playmakers that can make some noise even if Gordon Hayward ends up sitting this one out.

For starters, it is vital for the Hornets to shoot. It better clip from downtown. In the loss to the Bulls in Chicago, Charlotte could not hit the broad side of a barn as they ended up going 7-32 on their three-point attempts. As a whole, the Hornets have not been as awful from three that their last game suggests, as Charlotte is still shooting 36% from beyond the arc which ranks as the twelfth-best mark in the NBA.

While Charlotte doesn’t have any extremely elite shooters on the team, expect names like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr. to use their above-average athleticism to their advantage by cutting and slashing to the hoop when given the opportunity. Not to mention, if the three-ball isn’t falling early, it will be important for the Hornets to realize that and not get caught up in settling for jump shots.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Just how good are the Memphis Grizzlies? Without a doubt, this is a team under the leadership of Taylor Jenkins who recently signed a contract extension to keep him in the “Grind City” is no joke. With that being said, Jenkins has to be more than happy to be coaching a team of this caliber. To say that the Grizzlies have officially arrived is an understatement, as another year in this system to mature and adjust to the speed of the professional level for a youthful group like Memphis has obviously done this team wonders.

When it comes to covering the spread at home versus the Hornets, don’t be surprised if the Grizzlies continue to lead a balanced attack. Even with Morant running the show in the state of Tennessee, the Grizzlies possess four players that are averaging double-digits thus far. Outside of Morant and Bane dropping a surplus amount of points, it has been Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones that have added an extra element of dynamic play to this Grizz’ lineup.

The biggest cause for concern when it comes to this Grizzlies squad has been their inability to guard defensively for a full 24 seconds which has caused them to look rather lackluster in the stat sheet. Yes, Memphis may be averaging 117.9 points per game offensively, they are surrendering a mind-boggling 119.5 points per outing. Clearly, if the Grizzlies can play even a lick of defense, then the chances of covering the spread should increase dramatically.

Final Hornets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Whether or not Gordon Hayward is able to give it a go later tonight, the Grizzlies are just far too talented for the Hornets to cover the spread, especially in a hostile environment.

