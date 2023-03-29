The Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Jazz-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Spurs Odds

Utah Jazz: -4 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-110)

Over: 234 (-112)

Under: 234 (-108)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8: 00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 4-6 (12th in the West)

ATS Record: 41-32-2 (56%)

Over Record: 42-31-2 (58%)

Utah comes into tonight losers of four consecutive games and seemingly out of the playoff picture. They’ve dropped to 1.5 games back of the 10th-place Thunder and would have to catch both Dallas and Oklahoma City to sneak into the play-in game. That could be tough sledding for a Jazz team that has struggled against San Antonio this season, dropping two of the previous three meetings. Additionally, the Jazz will be without a number of key players tonight including Jordon Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton.

Utah may be without three of their premier offensive weapons but they still have a good chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite offense. The Jazz average 117.1 PPG – the sixth-highest mark in the league. They are especially dangerous from beyond the arc where they average the sixth-most threes per game. That could be a recipe for success tonight against a Spurs team allowing the highest opposing three-point percentage in the league. Defensively, Utah has struggled all season long but they’ve been especially poor in recent games. They’ve allowed 127.3 PPG during their losing streak and rank just 24th for the season in points allowed. The one area they could make up for that is on the glass. While they can be shaky on the defensive glass, they hold the fourth-highest offensive rebound rate in the NBA.

Rookie Center Walker Kessler could be in line for another big workload tonight with their typical leading scorers out. Kessler has proved to be one of the best values from last summer’s draft as he has exploded onto the scene in the second half of the year. Over his last five games, the seven-footer averaged 14.8 PPG and 8.0 RPG. He remains one of the most ferocious shot-blockers in the league, averaging 3.6 blocks per game over that span. After a 31-point outburst against the Kings and an 18-point, seven-block outing against the Suns, look for Kessler to continue developing down the stretch.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 3-7 (14th in the West)

ATS Record: 30-45 (40%)

Over Record: 41-32-2 (56%)

San Antonio looked to be playing a spoiler after defeating the Hawks last week but they have since lost four straight games by double-digits. That being said, all four games came on the road as the Spurs now return home where they are 17-16 ATS as an underdog. Although San Antonio has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they have an abundance of young players looking to make their mark as the season winds down. Additionally, the Spurs have played the Jazz well this season, winning two of the three matchups. However, San Antonio will be shorthanded tonight with Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell out.

San Antonio would be wise to forget about their recent road trip as they allowed 130.5 PPG during their four-game skid. To make matters worse, the Spurs only averaged 98.8 PPG themselves over that span. That being said, San Antonio has been a much better offensive team at home this season where they average 114.2 PPG. They do an incredible job moving the ball and making passes, consequently ranking fifth in assists. Additionally, San Antonio dominates the paint to the tune of 55.3 PPG – the second-highest mark in the NBA. That bodes especially well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Jazz allow the fifth-most interior points per game.

If San Antonio is going to cover as home underdogs tonight they are going to need a strong performance from big man Zach Collins. The former top-10 pick has thrived in the second half of the year. Since the All-Star break, Collins averaged 16.8 PPG and 7.9 RPG. San Antonio doesn’t have a ton of options with their young scorers out and will likely again ride Collins’ hot hand. With Utah’s Walker Kessler projecting as a leading scorer tonight, the big-man matchup is one to watch.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick

With both teams missing arguably their three best players, this is largely a toss-up and a game I’d stay away from. That being said, they should be on an even playing field tonight so I’ll take the points with the home underdogs.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +4 (-110)