The Sacramento Kings (19-16) visit the Utah Jazz (19-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Jazz prediction and pick.

Sacramento has won two of its last three games to maintain its fifth-place spot in the Western Conference. The Kings have covered the spread in 54% of their games while 53% have gone under the projected point total. Utah has lost four straight games and is now clinging to 10th place in the West. The Jazz have covered 54% of their games while 55% have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the conference foes. The Kings won the previous matchup last week in Sacramento, 126-125.

Here are the Kings-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Jazz Odds

Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 242.5 (-112)

Under: 242.5 (-108)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to be one of the most exciting young teams in the league and they have a great chance to cover as road underdogs against a team they defeated just four days ago. The Kings feature a terrific offense that ranks second in scoring (118 PPG) and seventh in offensive rating. That offense was on full display in their previous win over Utah. Sacramento shot 40% from three en route to 126 points in the win. They’re in a great spot to continue their offensive success against a Utah team allowing the eighth-most points per game (116.7 PPG).

Sacramento’s explosive offense is led by their dynamic duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox leads the team in scoring with 23.4 PPG. He’s remained a strong playmaker with 5.9 APG while still being efficient with his shooting (50% from the field). His big man, Sabonis, is one of the most well-rounded big men in the league. Sabonis ranks second on the team in scoring with 18.6 PPG. He leads the league in rebounding (12.4 RPG) and leads his team in assists (6.6 APG). He’s been remarkably efficient as well, shooting 63% from the field.

Sabonis was unbelievable against Utah last week. In the win, he scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out eight assists. He did not miss a single shot, making 12-12 shots overall including 2-2 three-pointers. While he’s unlikely to shoot 100% again, his prior success against Utah is something to consider when making a Kings-Jazz prediction.

Sabonis wasn’t the only one who has a stellar night against the Jazz, as guard Kevin Huerter hit the go-ahead three with nine seconds left to propel his team to victory. Huerter scored 30 points in the win, making 6-10 three-pointers. The sharpshooter has put together a strong season for Sacramento. He averages 15.6 PPG while shooting 42% from three while making 2.9 three-pointers per game. Utah is top ten in three-point defense which makes his role tonight even more crucial if Sacramento wants to cover the spread tonight.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Despite some poor play of late, Utah has a great chance to cover as home favorites thanks to their free-flowing offense. The Jazz rank fourth in the league in both scoring (117.3 PPG) and in threes per game (14.6 threes per game). While they’ve fallen off slightly after a blazing-hot start, the Jazz remain one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league. Although they just lost to the Kings, they kept things close and now get to return home to Utah where they hold a strong 12-6 record.

The biggest factor in whether or not they can cover as home favorites will be the play of forward Lauri Markkanen. Lauri has been incredible all season long. He finds himself in the midst of a career year, averaging a team-high 23.8 PPG and 8.5 RPG. He’s been incredibly efficient in doing so, shooting 53% from the floor and 43% from three. Lauri was incredible in their loss to Sacramento last week when he scored 36 points and shot 16-24. While he shot just 1-7 from three, his success inside the arc could be a major factor tonight. The Kings rank in the bottom ten in two-point defense – setting Markkanen up for another big night.

For as good as Lauri has been, he’ll need one of his guards to step up tonight if they want to cover the spread. Jordan Clarkson (25 points) showed up in their previous matchup as he has all season, but Malik Beasley (9 points, 4-13 shooting) was a major dud.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Sacramento continues to be under-appreciated by the market and therefore I like them to keep things close as Utah continues to slide down the standings.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +3.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings v. Jazz

TV: NBCS CA, ATTSN Rky Mtn.

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET