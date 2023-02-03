The Sacramento Kings will head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridges Fieldhouse. Crossover with us as we share our NBA odds series and make a Kings-Pacers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings are coming off a 119-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Remarkably, Domantas Sabonis exploded for 34 points and 11 rebounds. De’aaron Fox added 31 points and 10 assists. Furthermore, Malik Monk provided 22 points off the bench. The Kings shot 53.5 percent from the field. Also, they had 10 steals and forced 10 turnovers.

The Pacers are coming off a 112-111 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Ultimately, they held a 13-point lead at the half. But things unraveled in the second half, and they allowed the eventual game-winner to Anthony Davis with 35 seconds left. Additionally, Davis blocked a layup from Tyrese Haliburton on the next possession. The Pacers also failed at the end when Buddy Hield missed a game-winning attempt with two seconds left.

The Kings enter this contest with a record of 29-21. Additionally, they are 13-10 on the road. The Kings are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pacers enter this contest with a record of 24-29. Indiana is also 16-11 at the Gainbridges Fieldhouse. Also, they have been cold as ice recently, going 1-9 over 10 games.

The Kings and Pacers have split the past 10 games. Moreover, the Kings walloped the Pacers 137-114 on November 30, 2022, in Northern California. The Kings won a nail-biter last season in Indiana.

Here are the Kings-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Pacers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pacers

TV: NBCS and BSIN

Stream: NBA+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

When the season began back in October, everyone predicted the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns to dominate the Pacific. Instead, these teams have faltered, and the Kings have emerged as leaders of the division. What has been the difference?

Sabonis is the key component here. Correspondingly, his production has lifted the Kings to new heights. Sabonis averages 18.8 points per game and 12.3 rebounds. Ultimately, his production on the boards has propelled the Kings and made them into a winning team. Fox continues to churn, averaging 24.3 points per game. Likewise, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter are solid secondary options. Barnes averages 15.2 points per game, while Huerter has 15.1 points.

These four lead a team that is the best in the NBA in points and third in field goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are ninth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Kings are also 10th from the charity stripe. Thus, you will see many highlights when the Kings are shooting the basketball. But the Kings need Sabonis to keep productng because the rest of the team struggles on the boards. Unfortunately, the Kings rank 23rd in rebounds. The Kings are also average at ball handling, ranking 17th in turnovers. Additionally, they struggle on the defensive end, ranking 29th in blocked shots.

The Kings could cover the spread if Fox and Sabonis can put up buckets early. Additionally, they need to win the battle on the boards.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are cratering down to Earth and something must change to stop this downfall. Sadly, they have won just one game over the last 10 and are struggling to finish. The Pacers had two chances to beat the Lakers last night but failed to capitalize. Unfortunately, their recent plunge has dropped them to 11th in the standings.

Haliburton is still their scoring leader at 20.2 points per game with 10.2 assists. Additionally, Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.9 points per game. Myles Turner averages 17.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, Hield scores 17.4 points per contest.

The Pacers continue to struggle when shooting, ranking 24th in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 13th from the triples. But the Pacers remain solid at the charity stripe, ranking sixth in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they are 26th in rebounds and 20th in turnovers. Indiana remains solid on the defensive end, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Pacers could cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Moreover, they must stop Fox and Sabonis while forcing others to shoot the basketball.

Final Kings-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are on fire, while the Pacers are cold as ice. Therefore, expect the Kings to capitalize on a cold and tired Indiana team and generate some buckets on their way to victory.

Final Pacers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-112)