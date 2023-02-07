For the second time this season, the New York Knicks (29-26) will battle the Orlando Magic (22-32) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out our NBA odds series, featuring our Knicks-Magic prediction and pick.

A 32-18 scoring output in the fourth frame was key to the Knicks’ 11-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. All-Star Joel Embiid’s 31-point, 14-rebound double-double was not enough as fellow two-time All-Star Julius Randle and All-Star snub Jalen Brunson combined for 45 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists to give New York the victory at the Madison Square Garden.

The Orlando Magic is looking to build from its two-game winning streak earned against the Timberwolves and the Hornets. 2023 NBA Rising Stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner post 20.3 and 19.5 points to lead the team. The Magic currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference

Here are the Knicks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Magic Odds

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Magic

TV: Bally Sports Florida, MSG Go

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The New York Knicks have a 29-26 record. They rank seventh in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Atlantic Division. The team ranks third in rebounds (47.2), fourth in free-throw attempts (25.8), eighth in field-goal attempts *89.9)ninth in three-point attempts (34.9), and 10th in net plus-minus(+1.7).

Tom Thibodeau’s squad has a fairly young squad with a 25.8 average player age. The Knickerbockers have three left-handed starters capable of producing north of 20 points per game – Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett. Immanuel Quickley is the team’s spark if the bench, producing 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per night. Rising star Quentin Grimes has been elevated to the starting shooting guard spot, and he logs 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and two assists on a nightly basis.

The Knicks are still yet to see Mitchell Robinson on the hardwood, as he is still recovering from thumb surgery and is expected to return optimistically on February 27. RJ Barrett is also doubtful to make an appearance reportedly because of a non-Covid illness. Trevor Keels and DaQUan Jeffries are also out as they are spending the majority of their two-way contract in the G-League.

The keys to the Knicks’ victories as of late are their first- and third-quarter explosions. If the Knicks continue to produce 30 points or more in these quarters, they might be able to close out games in their favor. Thibodeau has also given extended duties to Isaiah Hartenstein and Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride in the last few games, and they too have produced points and rebounds in limited minutes. Evan Fournier has also received limited action off the bench and the Knicks hope he can replicate his 17-point performance versus Philly.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic are 22-32 this season. They are 13th in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Southeast Division. Jamahl Mosley hopes that his squad could take on of the slots in the Play-In tournament but they still have to catch the Indiana Pacers by four games if they would like to settle for 10th place. The Magic converts 47.1% of their field goals, 35.1% of their three-point shots, and 78.9% of their charity stripe chances.

The Magic have a fairly younger squad with an average age of 24.5 years old. What stands out for the Magic this season is their tendency to play big men in their rotation, despite the trend of the NBA going small ball. Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Garry Harris, and Jalen Suggs are the guards that Mosley mostly utilizes this season. However, the use of these big men who can rebound well and stretch the floor has paid off for the Magic this season. Banchero, Wagner, Fultz, and Anthony produce north of 12 points per game, while Mo Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Bol Bol also produce double-digit points this season.

Chuma Okeke, who is still recovering from a knee injury but is expected to be back as early as February 9, will be out for this game and he might warm up for action in the G-League before being brought back in the rotation. Mo Bamba will not see time on the hardwood for quite some time after the league imposed a four-game suspension after going into a brawl with Minnesota guard Austin Rivers.

The key for the Magic to snatch the victory is to use their size to their advantage. With a rotation that employs big men, Mosley should continue deploying his forwards to dominate the boards and convert paint points. If the Magic is able to post more than 30 two-paint makes, 40 rebounds, and six steals, like what they did in their victories over Charlotte, Minnesota, Boston, and Oklahoma, they might just be able to bring home the victory.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic carries a longer winning streak as we head into this fixture, but Orlando has been more dysfunctional than New York. The Knicks are a bit out of rhythm but their strong performances against possible play-off contenders give them a slight edge here. Back the visitors to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks 1.5 (-110)