The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Lakers-Pacers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has endured a weird season, going 24-28 on their way to 13th place in the Western Conference. Immediately following a five-game winning streak, the Lakers have gone 5-7. Head coach Darvin Ham is in his first season at the helm of the Lakers.

Indiana has fallen on tough times lately, losing 10 of their last 11 games on their way to a 24-28 record. Head coach Rick Carlisle’s club now sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The current awful stretch followed what had been an impressive 6-1 stretch.

Here are the Lakers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pacers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-108)

Indiana Pacers: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Stop me if you have heard this before. LeBron James leads the team in scoring. The veteran has averaged 30.2 points to pace the offense and ranks second with 7.1 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game. While taking the most shots per game on the team, James is shooting 50.5 percent from the field. His sidekick, Anthony Davis, is second with 26.8 points and leads the team with 11.9 rebounds per game, the lone double-double for the Lakers.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Russell Westbrook is the team’s third-leading scorer with 15.8 points per game. The electric guard leads the team with 7.5 assists per game. Lonnie Walker IV is the team’s most reliable three-point shooter, hitting them at a 37.7 percent clip, leading to his 14.2 points per game average. New acquisition Rui Hamichura has played in four games with the Lakers, already making an impact with 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league with 45.0 rebounds per game, while Indiana ranks in the bottom five in the league in opponent rebounding.

Los Angeles ranks fifth with 117.0 points per game, and Indiana’s defense has struggled mightily. Defense has also been an issue for the Lakers, ranking 27th by allowing 118.3 points per game to their opponents.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 20.2 points, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 48.0 percent from the field but has been out for almost two weeks now, leaving the team lacking on offense. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is second with 17.9 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Buddy Hield is fourth with 17.4 points per game, shooting 42.5 percent from behind the arc. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 5.8 rebounds and is averaging 9.6 points per game. Myles Turner leads the team with 7.8 rebounds, averaging 17.5 points per game.

As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Indiana has averaged 8.0 steals per game, which is eighth in the league. Los Angeles has been solid at limiting their turnovers. Indiana has averaged 115.1 points per game, which is 11th in the league. Defense has been an issue, ranking 25th in the league with 117.2 points allowed per game.

Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Points should be scored at a rapid pace in this one, the key is seeing how motivated LeBron and company will play.

Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -1.5 (-108), over 240.5 (-110)