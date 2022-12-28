By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Orlando has struggled to a 13-22 record in the first part of the NBA season, sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has already approached the 22 wins he amassed last season, steadily improving in a rebuild.

Detroit has also struggled mightily, going 8-28 this season, dead last in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s rebuild hit a bit of a speed bump when guard Cade Cunningham was ruled out for the season earlier this month. Good thing Detroit still has the Lions to root for this year.

Here are the Magic-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Pistons Odds

Orlando Magic: -1 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has dealt with their fair share of injuries this month, losing three more players for a significant time. First-overall pick Paolo Banchero has been healthy, leading the team with 21.1 points per game, shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Banchero has also pulled in 6.8 rebounds per game, which is tied for third on the team. The team’s leading rebounder, Wendell Carter, Jr., is back after missing time with a foot injury this month. Carter, Jr. has pulled down 8.4 rebounds while putting up 16.0 points per game.

Orlando has limited their opponents to 41.4 rebounds per game, which is third in the league. Franz Wagner, the team’s second-leading scorer, has averaged 19.7 points per game. An impressive nine Magic players have averaged double-digit points this season. Gary Harris has shot 44.4 percent from behind the arc, while Detroit has limited their opponents to a 35.8 shooting percentage from three-point range.

Orlando has had a rough go on offense, ranking 27th in the league by averaging 110.3 points per game. Defense has been better, ranking 15th by allowing 113.6 points per game. Orlando has been great at limiting rebounds, allowing the third-fewest rebounds to their opponents.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, is out for the season with a shin injury. Cunningham had been the team’s second-leading scorer. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 20.9 points per game, shooting 40.9 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Alec Burks, who plays exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.0 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from three-point land. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 8.0 rebounds, also averaging 11.7 points per game.

Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 13.6 points per game. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just one turnover per game. Orlando has only forced 13.7 turnovers per game. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.4 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 111.2 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.0.

Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Ouch. I hope you are a fan of bowl games to distract yourself from this one. This is probably a coin flip.

Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Orlando -1 (-110), over 229.5 (-110)