Sunday’s NBA action will continue as we’re back with another prediction and pick for this cross-conference matchup between unfamiliar foes. The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) in a big spot for both teams in their second season meeting. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in 11th-place in the Western Conference and are on the outside-looking-in for the last spot in the playoffs. They’ve desperately needed to scrape out a few wins in this last stretch of games, but have gone just 1-6 in their last seven games. They’re coming off back-to-back losses and will need this win to stay in the hunt.

The Atlanta Hawks are in eighth-place in the East and will have will to stay consistent as the Chicago Bulls are just one game back in the 10-spot. The Hawks have alternated wins and losses for the last eight games and have gone 4-4. They’re most recently coming off a double-digit loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll be happy to be at home in this one against a struggling Mavericks team.

Here are the Mavericks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Hawks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +3 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-110)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Hawks

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Mavericks had a good chance to get back on track against the Heat in their last game, but failed to find big shots down the stretch as Miami locked in defensively. Luka Doncic had 42 points, aided by Tim Hardaway’s 31 and Kyrie Irving’s 24, but the story continued to be the lack of production from the Mavericks’ bench. They combined for just 22 points and could have given the Mavs a much better shot to win if they were just more active on offense. Against a hot Hawks team, Doncic and Irving will need all the help they can get as the pair doesn’t look like to be the issue in Dallas.

The Mavericks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. They’re 1-6 in their last seven and their game totals have been flying under. If the Mavericks can’t find scoring from their role players and bench, they won’t be able to hang in with the talent of Atlanta. They’re fairly healthy, so there shouldn’t be any reason that the Mavericks can’t put in a team effort and cover this spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have been trading wins and losses, but would really prefer to go on a small winning streak in these last few regular season games. Without De’Andre Hunter in this one, the Hawks will have to dig in defensively and double-up Doncic when necessary. The Mavericks have had trouble finding scoring elsewhere, so the Hawks should turn their focus to slowing down Doncic. DeJounte Murray continues to be a lethal scorer as they’ve been shooting well from three. If they can heat up here, they should be able to put away the struggling Mavs.

The Hawks have covered the spread at home this year to the tune of 17-20 ATS. Their totals have also been flying under as they’ve struggled to see consistency against weaker teams. The Hawks’ success in this game will hinge on whether they can shoot the ball well from three. They’re a much better team when they do so and should see a boost shooting on their home rims.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Neither of these teams are playing great basketball right now, but the Mavericks are in much more need of a win here. After Doncic’s last performance, he’ll be determined to lead his team to a win by scoring at-will. The more glaring fact, however, has been the lack of scoring and unders hitting for both teams. With such a high total, let’s go with the under in a closely-contested game.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: UNDER 246.5 (-110)