The Dallas Mavericks (31-28) visit the Denver Nuggets (40-18) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dallas has lost two straight games and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference, although they are just two games back of third place. The Mavericks covered 38% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Denver has won three of their last four games and remains in first place in the West by a considerable margin. The Nuggets covered 55% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Dallas holds a 2-1 advantage thus far although each of the previous two meetings was decided by one point.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nuggets Odds

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nuggets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +4.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

TV: Bally Southwest, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Although Dallas has lost each of their first two games with both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the lineup, the Mavericks have clearly elevated their ceiling. They face a tough test tonight against the first-place Nuggets, but the Mavericks have a great chance to cover as slight underdogs thanks to their outside shooting. Dallas ranks 11th in the league in three-point percentage but averages 14.8 made threes per game – third-most in the NBA. While Denver is stout against the three, Dallas’ star power should keep them in this game – and perhaps give them a chance to cover outright. Although they have lost two straight coming into tonight, the Mavericks are riding some momentum into tonight’s game after a 39-point fourth quarter in Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves.

While Luka hasn’t quite found his footing playing alongside another ball-dominant scorer, his track record suggests it’s only a matter of time before he starts rolling again. For the season, Doncic leads the league in scoring with 33.2 PPG. He is hardly just a scorer, however, as the 23-year-old also averages 8.9 RPG and 8.1 APG. Luka remains a formidable threat from beyond the arc as well where he shoots 35% and averages 2.7 made threes per game. Although Denver has held him to just 25.7 PPG on 42% shooting in three prior meetings, look for the MVP candidate to bounce back in a pivotal Western Conference matchup tonight.

After a triage of solid, but not spectacular, performances to open his Dallas career, Kyrie Irving had his best game in weeks in their tight loss to the Timberwolves. Irving scored 36 points including 26 in the fourth quarter. He’s been stellar all season, averaging 27.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.4 APG. Kyrie and Luka will only get better as they get more minutes together and there would be no better opportunity for a breakout game than against the first-place Nuggets.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver has cemented itself as the cream of the crop in a loaded Western Conference. They sit five games ahead of the next-closest team. The Nuggets feature an elite offense that averages 117.1 PPG – sixth-most in the league. They do a great job running the break and attacking the rim as they rank fourth in fast break scoring and sixth in points in the paint. Perhaps the most impressive part of their offense is their ability to move the ball as they rank second with 29.0 APG. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open looks from deep for Denver. With that, they shoot 39% from three – the highest mark in the NBA. Additionally, Denver has been stellar as a home favorite, covering 17 of 28 such games.

The Nuggets are led by MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic. Jokic continues to be one of the most consistent players on a night-to-night basis with averages of 24.9 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 10.1 APG. In addition to leading his team in all three major categories, he maintains an elite 63% field goal percentage. With 27, 30, and 29-point performances in his last three games, expect Jokic to feast on a weak Dallas frontcourt.

The X-factor for the Nuggets tonight could be forward Michael Porter Jr. The 6’10” sharpshooter provides inconsistent production but should be in for a larger role tonight. For the season, Porter Jr. averages 16.7 PPG and a stellar 40% from three. His outside shooting could play a huge role with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon questionable.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

With Denver potentially shorthanded tonight, I like the Mavericks to cover and potentially outright win tonight as Luka and Kyrie continue to develop chemistry.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +4.5 (-110)