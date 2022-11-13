Published November 13, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets continue their Southern California swing as they face off with the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Nets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Nets took down the Los Angeles Clippers 110-95 on Saturday night. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead the Nets. Additionally, Seth Curry added 22 points to propel Brooklyn to victory. Nic Claxton added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Initially, it was a close game throughout, with the Clippers hanging around. The Nets led by four entering the final quarter. Subsequently, they broke free in the fourth quarter to put Los Angeles away.

The Lakers lost 120-114 to the Sacramento Kings at home on Friday night. Ultimately, the Lakers lost their resolve in the final quarter and could not keep up. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 24 points with 14 rebounds but shot 8 for 17 from the floor. Also, Lonnie Walker added 19 points. Russell Westbrook came off the bench to score 21 points while also nailing three shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, Austin Reaves had 19 points. LeBron James did not play due to a groin injury.

The Nets and Lakers split the season series last year, with each winning on the road. The Nets came to Los Angeles and defeated the Lakers 122-115. Ironically, they accomplished this without Durant. Kyrie Irving is still suspended for the time being, so the Nets must continue to adjust without him. Also, the Nets have gone 4-1 since they suspended him.

It is a battle of two dysfunctional teams, as the Nets and Lakers have made news for off-the-court antics rather than on-the-court play. Also, neither team is above 500. The Nets come into this game with a record of 6-7, and the Lakers are 2-10.

Here are the Nets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Lakers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -4.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-112)

Over: 219 (-112)

Under: 219 (-108)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are a dysfunctional team. However, they can still execute and destroy teams on any given night. Last night, they delivered an excellent game. Now, they look to keep it up against an equally-battered Lakers squad.

Durant averages 30.5 points per game. Additionally, he shoots 52.5 percent from the field and has 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Irving is out, so someone else must step up. Thus, Claxton has filled the role to near perfection. He averages 12.2 points per game and shoots an astonishing 71.3 percent from the floor. Likewise, Claxton has 9.4 rebounds per game. The rest of the squad includes role players that have contributed in spurts. However, Ben Simmons continues to struggle in his return.

Simmons averages 5.2 points per game on a paltry 44.4 percent shooting. Significantly, Brooklyn has deployed him to come off the bench in recent games to spread out the talent with Irving out. But Simmons has not benefited. Last night, he only had two points. The Nets need more from him off the bench and everyone else around Durant.

The Nets are a good shooting team, ranking sixth in the league in field goal percentage. Likewise, they hit their free throws, ranking ninth. Brooklyn also converts on shots from beyond the arc, ranking 11th. However, rebounding has been an issue. The Nets rank 25th in that category.

The Nets will cover the spread if Durant gets some help from his teammates to relieve some of the pressure off him. Moreover, they must win the battle on the boards.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are a colossal disappointment. Consequently, their season has gone down the wayside, and they are not winning anytime soon. James averages 24.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. Unfortunately, he did not play on Friday, and they suffered as a result. Davis averages 23.1 points per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor. However, he continues to have ailments, and the Lakers cannot rely on him to lead them.

Westbrook averages 16.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. Ultimately, the Lakers have deployed him to come off the bench, and he has thrived in this environment. Walker averages 15.7 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting. However, he would be a solid bench player on any other team and is not starting material.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can stop Durant and force the Nets to go elsewhere. Likewise, they must hit their shots and convert on their chances.

Final Nets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Nets are a better team, but only by a little. Ultimately, I am making this pick based on the fact that James might not play. If James plays, the Lakers could cover the spread. The Nets hold the advantage with no James on the court.

Final Nets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: -4.5 (-110)