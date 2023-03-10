The Brooklyn Nets (37-29) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has won three of their last four games and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 54% of their games while 55% went under the projected point total. Minnesota has also won three of their last four and sits in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 54% went under. This will be the first of two meetings between the cross-conference foes.

Here are the Nets-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Timberwolves Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

TV: YES, Bally North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has turned things around after a rough post-trade deadline stretch as they have won three of their last four coming into tonight. Although they lost to Milwaukee in their most recent matchup, a road loss to the conference’s best team with a number of key players out is nothing to be ashamed of. The Nets should have everyone aside from Ben Simmons back tonight and thus have a strong chance to cover the spread thanks to their stellar defense. Brooklyn has ranked in the top half of the league in points allowed all season thanks to their length and switch ability. Additionally, they are incredibly stingy at the rim where they average the most blocks per game in the league.

For as good as Brooklyn’s defense has been of late, they will need their offense to show up if they want to cover on the road. That starts with forward Mikal Bridges who has been fantastic since arriving from Phoenix. In eight games since the All-Star break, Bridges has averaged 25 PPG and 2.5 threes per game while shooting 47% from deep. Bridges flashed the ability to be a primary option during his time in Phoenix but he has truly taken off in Brooklyn. With the ability to score from all levels of the floor, he presents a tough matchup for the Wolves’ 19th-ranked defense.

While Bridges’ ascension has gotten most of the attention, fellow former Sun Cam Johnson has also been impressive since the trade. Johnson has averaged 18.3 PPG in seven games since the All-Star break, including 2.7 threes per game. Known for his knockdown shooting, the versatile wing has a favorable matchup tonight considering Minnesota ranks in the bottom-10 in both three-point percentage and threes allowed.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota continues to fight amid a jam-packed Western Conference as they are one of four teams within 0.5 games of the No. 5 seed. The Timberwolves feature solid all-around play. While they don’t excel in any one area, the Wolves are solid on both ends of the court. Offensively, they are at their best on the fast break and attracting the rim. Minnesota ranks in the top 10 in both fast break scoring and points in the paint. Additionally, they are an unselfish team who averages the 10th-most assists per game. Those assists result in a ton of easy looks for the Wolves as they rank fourth in the league in field goal percentage. While they aren’t a lockdown defensive team by any means, the Timberwolves excel at protecting the rim where they average the fourth-most blocks per game.

Minnesota is led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards. ANT has carried the Timberwolves all season long, averaging 24.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.5 APG. The 21-year-old was forced into a primary scoring role with KAT out and has responded well. He is averaging career highs in both field goal and three-point efficiency in addition to a nearly four-point uptick in scoring. Coming off a 32-point outing in their loss to the 76ers, ANT should be in for a big night yet again despite Brooklyn’s stingy defense.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves tonight is center Nan Reid. Reid comes off the bench as long as Rudy Gobert is healthy but that doesn’t stop him from impacting games. Averaging 15.7 PPG and 6.7 RPG with a 38% three-point field goal percentage, he has proven himself as one of the best bench scorers in the league. His floor-spacing could prove vital to their chances of covering tonight.

Final Nets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Brooklyn did play last night but they rested a number of key players. With that added rest and their strong play of late, I like the Nets to cover as road dogs tonight in a game they could potentially win outright.

Final Nets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +4.5 (-112)