The Indiana Pacers (31-38) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-19) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Indiana has won two of their last three games and sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers covered 54% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Milwaukee has won eight of their last 10 and sits firmly atop the Eastern Conference. The Bucks covered 60% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the division rivals. Milwaukee holds a 2-0 lead thus far thanks to their most recent 141-131 victory in late January.

Here are the Pacers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bucks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +13.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Indiana, Bally Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has fallen off somewhat after a hot start to the season but they remain the definition of a formidable opponent. The Pacers feature an above-average offense that averages 115.5 PPG – the 11th-highest mark in the league. They dominate on the fast break where they lead the NBA with 18.6 PPG. With those easy transition buckets and their strong guard play, the Pacers generate a ton of assists. With 26.6 APG, Indiana averages the sixth-most assists per game. Additionally, those lead to a ton of open looks from deep which Indiana takes early and often. They rank fifth in threes per game with 13.8. While their defense is suspect at times, the Pacers are at least strong around the rim considering they hold the second-highest block rate in the league.

Indiana is led by one of the best young floor generals in the game, Tyrese Haliburton. The 6’5″ point guard is questionable tonight but is likely to play after missing the last week. Haliburton has been incredible in his fourth NBA season, averaging 20.8 PPG and 10.4 APG – the second-most assists in the league. He is truly the conductor of the Indiana offense as the team completely fell apart when he was forced to miss time in January. In addition to his stellar passing, Haliburton is a lights-out three-point shooter who averages 2.9 threes per game while nailing them at a 40% clip. He’s been lights out in recent games, averaging 34 PPG and 17.5 APG across his last two outings.

The X-factor for the Pacers tonight is big man Myles Turner. The stretch-five has solidified as an above-average big in the league but he’s taken his play up a notch since the All-Star break. Over his last seven games, Turner averaged 21.3 PPG and 5.0 RPG. His biggest impact has been on the defensive end, however, as he’s racked up 2.9 blocks per game over that span. That defense will be especially important tonight considering his matchup with Giannis.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee has cemented itself as the top team in the NBA as they’ve been on a roll over the last two months. The Bucks have climbed into first place in the East as they now hold the best record in the league. Milwaukee may be the most well-rounded team in the league as they rank in the top ten in both scoring and points allowed. In addition to that, they’re among the best rebounding teams in the league. Their 57.3 RPG leads the league while their 52% rebound rate ranks second. Milwaukee has torn apart Indiana’s defense in two prior matchups, averaging 136 PPG.

If the Bucks are going to cover a massive 13.5-point spread, they’re going to need their offense to continue firing on all cylinders. That starts with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is having arguably his best season yet. With averages of 31.5 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 5.5 APG, Giannis is a force on a nightly basis. The Greek Freak torched the Pacers in their most recent matchup, scoring 41 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

The X-factor for the Bucks tonight is big man Brook Lopez. Lopez has been tremendous since the All-Star break. Formerly a back-to-the-basket big, Lopez is having arguably his best NBA season serving as a spot-up shooter. Over his last 11 games, Lopez has averaged 20.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 2.1 threes per game. At 7’0″, Lopez’s 41% from three over that span makes him a tough matchup for anyone – especially a team as defensively challenged as the Pacers.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee has torn up Indiana’s defense in both previous matchups but with Haliburton back the Pacers should do enough to keep things within 13 points.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +13.5 (-110)