Western Conference foes face off in the second leg of tonight’s TNT NBA double-header. We’ll see the New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) take on the first place Denver Nuggets (34-16) as the two teams are looking to defend their spot in the standings. Make sure to tune in to this primetime matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to surprise NBA fans with the success they’ve seen while sporting their young, talented lineup. The addition of CJ McCollum has worked wonders for the offense and seeing Zion Williamson back on the court has been something the entire basketball world has been waiting for. While their chemistry is higher this season than ever before, they’re currently in the throws of a nine-game losing streak. Another loss here would be crucial for the Pelicans as they hold the eighth spot in the Western standings. They’ll look to get back on track and stop the skid against the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have been the consensus “best in the West” as Nikola Jokic continues his campaign for a third-straight MVP title, a feat only achieved by Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlin, and Bill Russell. Please take a moment to re-read that sentence and pay attention to the names listed in order to understand how important this would be for Jokic. Nevertheless, the “Joker” has said that individual awards take a back seat to winning a title, so he’ll do everything he can to help his team achieve that goal, starting by taking down the Pelicans tonight.

Here are the Pelicans-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Nuggets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are in desperate need of a win in this one having lost their last nine games. Zion Williamson continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, causing the Pelicans to lose much of the flare that helped them start the season so hot. At one point, the Pelicans were the hottest team in the NBA. They’ve cooled off since and will need to get back on track to preserve their record. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will almost certainly pick up the scoring load in this one as Jonas Valanciunas will be tasked with guarding the reigning MVP Jokic.

The Pelicans aren’t a great road team, going 9-16 SU and 10-15 ATS when the visitors. Their home numbers are contrary, but that won’t matter as they’ll be in Denver and without their leading scorer Williamson. The Pelicans are on a bad skid right now, so it’ll take a hot shooting night from one of their key starters to be able to turn the tide. It’ll be especially difficult since the Nuggets are a complete team on both sides of the ball.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Denver Nuggets have come back down to Earth and cooled off lately, going 1-3 in their last four games. Before that, however, they marked a streak in which they won nine straight, their best run of the season. Going on a run like that has been the difference as to why the Nuggets are in first and teams, like the Pelicans, struggle to make moves in the standings with long losing streaks. Nikola Jokic has been a triple-double machine and can almost guarantee his team a win if he does so. Jamal Murray’s status is still ‘questionable’ for this one.

The Nuggets have covered at home to the tune of 15-10 ATS. They’ll have a manageable total in this one at -6.5 while having the boost at home following a road trip. Bones Hyland continues to impress in games that Murray is absent. Aaron Gordon will also look to provide some excitement with his athletic play. The task, however, will be for Nikola Jokic to perform as he leads his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

I’ll lean with the Nuggets in this matchup simply due to the recent run both teams have had. 6.5 points is a sizable margin against a good Pelicans team, so let’s look at the total. Denver’s home O/U totals are 9-16. They’ve gone under in eight of their last 11, while the Pelicans have gone under in four of their last five. Siding with Denver, we’ll play the under.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets ML; UNDER 232.5 (-110)