The worst team in the NBA heads to Canada as the Detroit Pistons face the Toronto Raptors. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Raptors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Pistons come into this game loser of four straight and losers of 15 out of the last 16 games. In that time, many of the games have not even been competitive. The Pistons have only covered the spread twice in the last ten games and failed to cover the last four games, all of which they have been double-digit dogs. Toronto has won four of their last six but is coming in off two straight losses, including one in which they were an 8.5-point favorite. Both teams are not playing their best, but whichever team can limit the mistakes and shoot better than they have been will win.

Here are the Pistons-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Raptors Odds

Detroit Pistons: +14.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Sports Detorit / SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are struggling to score right now, and have been all season. This year they are being outscored by nearly eight points per game, which is the third worst in the NBA this year. Their 110.8 points per game also rank 28th in the NBA, and they are giving up 118.6 per game ranks them 29th in that department. The Pistons are the worst shooting team in the league and the 10th worst from three. While all this is bad, they do have some pieces that can help them keep a game close. They are 9th in the league in offensive rebounds, producing a lot of second-chance opportunities. They also draw a lot of fouls, fifth in the league in opponents fouling. While that is great, they foul a lot and struggle at the line.

The Pistons need to find people that can score. The top two points-per-game guys on the squad are both dealing with injuries in Bogdanovic and Cunningham. Ivey sits third on the team at 15.4 points per game, and then Alec Burks at 12.8. In their most recent win, they got points from everywhere. Starters Omoruyi, Wiseman, Hayes, and McGruder all had over ten points, with all but Hayes over 16. Off the bench, Duren at 12, Hampton had 15, and Joseph had 22. That is seven players in double figures. By contrast, in their most recent loss, only four guys got into double figures. Bagley did have 31 points, but only one guy off the bench got to double digits.

Another big thing for the Pistons will be pace of play. The Pistons play at the second-slowest pace in the NBA. They look to slow down the game, and if they do that in combination with good ball movement and multiple players scoring, they do well. The Raptors play at the fastest pace in the NBA. The Pistons do not have the depth to stay with them, so it will be necessary for them to keep the game slow tonight

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons give up the sixth-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA. The Raptors are not a great shooting team, but in their wins, they have been. The first thing the Raptors need is a good shooting night from Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, and O.G. Anunoby. When they shoot well, the Raptors win. All three, and the team as a whole, are better on the home court. If they can use that home-court shooting to their advantage, they should be able to build a lead that the Pistons will not come back from.

The Pistons are 25th in the NBA in turnovers this season. The Raptors lead the NBA in steals at 9.3 steals per game. Detroit does not have the quick strike ability or the offensive firepower to be giving away possessions, and if the Raptors get ten extra possessions in this game because they are the best in the NBA in steals, they can run away and hide early in this one.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are much better at home than on the road. they have covered the spread in three of their last four home games, winning the games that they have covered. The Pistons have only covered twice in the last ten games, including not covering 13.5 points on the road in Atlanta. On the road, the Pistons have not covered in their last five, and the last cover was in Toronto. An alternate line for plus odds may be good here, as the Pistons repeating their last performance in Toronto is highly unlikely.

Final Pistons-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto -14.5 (-110)