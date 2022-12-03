By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Houston Rockets will travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors a day after a big game in the desert. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Rockets stunned the Phoenix Suns 122-121, as Jalen Green hit a game-winning free throw to nail the victory. Ultimately, it completed a 10-point comeback. Green finished with 30 points, shooting 8 for 24, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc. Also, Jabari Smith Jr. added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line. Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points. Likewise, they got production from the bench, as Bruno Fernando chipped in 14 points, shooting 7 for 8 from the floor.

The Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-111. Jordan Poole scored 30 points off the bench, shooting 11 for 18, including 7 for 13 from the triples. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson added 26 points, shooting 9 for 21. Steph Curry had 19 points, shooting 6 for 16 from the floor. Additionally, Draymond Green added 13 points with nine rebounds and 10 assists.

The Warriors lead the season series 1-0 this season. Significantly, the Warriors defeated the Rockets 127-120. Curry led the way with 33 points, shooting 11 for 20, including 7 for 14 from the 3-point line. Significantly, he distributed 15 assists. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points, shooting 8 for 16 while going 6 for 11 from the triples. Poole added 10 points with four assists. Meanwhile, the Rockets countered with 30 points, five rebounds, and six assists from Porter. Smith added 22 points and seven rebounds. Additionally, Tari Eason came off the bench to score 19 points and eight rebounds.

Here are the Rockets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Warriors Odds

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, they have the ability to stun anyone, as they displayed on Friday. Green leads the charge with 21.3 points per game. Also, he shoots 42.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from the triples. Porter scores 19 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shoots 41.7 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun averages 15.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he shoots 55 percent from the field. Eric Gordon averages 12.3 points. Likewise, he shoots 44.4 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from the 3-point line.

The Rockets are struggling to score, ranking last in the NBA in field goal percentage. Also, they are shooting 17th from the triples. Houston is also shooting 20th from the charity stripe. Conversely, they are fourth in the NBA in rebounds but 16th in blocked shots. The Rockets have had turnover issues, ranking last in the association.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they manage to hold onto the ball and convert more shots. Likewise, they must win the battle of the boards.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

It is difficult to predict what the Warriors will do because they are very likely to rest some players. Significantly, they are a great team with tremendous talent. But they might rest Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, or Green. Thus, it could complicate the line. The Rockets will likely play their players, while the Warriors might rest a few.

Curry averages 31,4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds per game. Moreover, he shoots 51.8 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from the triples. Wiggins averages 18.6 points per game. Likewise, he shoots 49.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. Thompson averages 17 points per game. Ultimately, he shoots 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. Green averages nine points per game. However, he also shoots 60.2 percent from the field and 32 percent from the triples. Green also has 7.1 assists per game.

The Warriors are third in total points, sixth in field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage, and 20th in free throw percentage. Golden State also ranks 20th in rebounds and 26th in blocked shots. Likewise, they are 29th in turnovers. The Warriors must avoid making critical mistakes that could sink them. Moreover, they have to secure the ball and not allow Houston to springboard onto multiple fastbreak opportunities.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can efficiently shoot the basketball. Also, they cover the odds if they can play smart with the basketball and avoid turning it over constantly.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors may rest their stars as they did in the last back-to-back situation. Therefore, it is wise to take the Rockets to cover because this is a vastly different Warriors squad without Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins. If the stars do play, it still might be a close game due to Golden State possibly limiting their minutes.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)