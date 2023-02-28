The Utah Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs for the second game in a row Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Jazz prediction and pick.

These teams met on Saturday night, and the Jazz got the best of the Spurs at home. Utah won 118-102 and improved to (31-31) on the season. SA is now (14-47) and won’t be winning many games the rest of the way through. The Spurs have now lost 16 straight games and only a few have been close. Any team that has the Spurs next on the schedule should have an easy win. The Jazz are once again a major favorite.

Here are the Spurs-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -9.5 (-106)

Utah Jazz: +9.5 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-112)

Under: 235.5 (-108)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

TV: AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain, Ball Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have four players out with Tre Jones questionable for tonight. The team’s top two players are available which is the only good news this team has. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan combined for 40 points in the loss. Johnson leads the team averaging 21.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Sochan is now 5th on the team in scoring at 10.2 per game.

San Antonio starts off well and keeps games close for the majority of the first half. Once the 4th quarter comes around the effort starts to diminish and opponents start to grab a comfortable lead. Sunday night, the Spurs lead 33-24 after the first quarter and then led by 10 at the half. SA then scored 14 points in the third and 23 in the fourth to get outscored by 26 points. The only shot they have at covering is to not allow the Jazz to go on big runs.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Colin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are out for this game. That is their second and third leading scorer on the team so that is a huge shot in the foot. The good news is that Kris Dunn has played well averaging 13 points in his two games as a Jazz. With Sexton already out, the Jazz started Talen Horton-Tucker and he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Clarkson had an off night with nine points so they would’ve won without him anyway. Ochai Agbaji shot 4-8 from the field and scored 14 off the bench against the Spurs. They should have enough firepower to cover this spread at home once again.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick

I wouldn’t overthink this one. With Lauri Markkanen playing the way he is, the Jazz are a much better team and should win by 10 points at home.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz -9.5 (-106)