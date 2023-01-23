The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

San Antonio has lost four of their last five games and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs covered 50% of their games while 61% went over the projected point total. Portland has lost three straight and dropped to 13th in the West. The Blazers covered 52% of their games while 57% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. Portland won both previous matchups by 15+ points.

Here are the Spurs-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Blazers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-106)

Portland Trail Blazers: -8.5 (-114)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Blazers

TV: Bally Southwest, Root Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio sits firmly out of the playoff picture but remains in a strong position to cover the spread tonight thanks to their frisky offense. The Spurs rank 18th in scoring with 112.8 PPG but do an excellent job moving the ball. They rank third in assists (27.1 APG) and are borderline dominant in the paint on offense. San Antonio ranks fourth in points in the paint (55.2 PPG) and should feast down low against a Portland team that allows the eighth-most points in the paint (51.6 Opp. PPG).

If San Antonio’s path to covering tonight comes via the paint, that starts with big man Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl has been solid all season, averaging 12.2 PPG and 9.3 RPG. He’s highly efficient with his looks as well as he shootings 63% from the floor. Additionally, he has been the subject of numerous trade rumors and with the deadline approaching the Spurs will likely feature him in a major way.

As important as their inside game is tonight, the Spurs won’t come close to covering the spread without another strong night from Keldon Johnson. Johnson has taken a huge leap this season but has been especially impressive over their last five games. During that span, Johnson averaged 24 PPG and 5.4 RPG. He averaged 22.5 PPG on 53% shooting in their two prior matchups with the Blazers and will likely be featured heavily after scoring 59 points in their last two games.

Perhaps the most important piece in a San Antonio cover tonight is the play of point guard Tre Jones. Jones has been a steadying piece in the Spurs’ offense and has really come on as of late. Across his last five games, Jones averaged 16 PPG and 6.4 APG. A skilled playmaker, Jones did struggle in two previous games against Portland but has a good chance to flip the script tonight given his recent play.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland has quickly plummeted down the Western Conference standings and needs to pick up a win tonight if they want to climb back into the playoff race. They have a good chance to win and cover tonight thanks to their strong offense. While they rank just 17th in scoring (112.8 PPG), a date with the NBA’s worst defense bodes well for their chances of a big offensive output. The Blazers are especially lethal from beyond the arc where they rank in the top 10 in both three-point efficiency and three-pointers made.

If Portland is going to cover tonight as heavy home favorites, they are going to need big games from their talented backcourt. Both Damian Lillard (29 PPG) and Anfernee Simons (21.8 PPG) are talented scorers and dangerous outside shooters. They combine for nearly eight made threes per game while both maintaining solid shooting percentages. Lillard in particular figures to be in for a monster night considering his recent play. Across their last eight games, ‘Dame averaged 35.4 PPG while shooting 49%. He nailed seven threes en route to 37 points in their last matchup with Portland – giving Blazers’ backers confidence in his ability to carry them to cover the spread.

For as good as ‘Dame and Simons have been, the Blazers will need to lock down the paint tonight if they want to cover a hefty spread. That starts with big man Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic has put together a solid season, averaging 14 PPG and 9.9 RPG. That being said, he has scored just 12 points in his last three games combined and the Blazers have lost all three of those games.

Final Spurs-Blazers Prediction & Pick

Having already beaten the Spurs by double-digits twice this season, I like the Blazers to get back on track tonight and made short work of the Spurs.

