The Portland Trail Blazers are in Utah to square off with the Jazz. This game continues our NBA odds series with a prediction and a pick.

The Blazers have a record of 31-40 and barring a miracle, they will most likely not see the playoffs this year. Damian Lillard averages 32.2 points per game and 7.2 assists, while Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons both average over 20 points per game. Nurkic nearly averages a double-double for the Blazers as well. They are four games back from a play-in spot, but they would have to win out in their last 10 games.

The Utah Jazz are the surprise team of the NBA this season as they find themselves in the play-in picture. They are 10th in the Western Conference only lead the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans by a half game. If Utah wants to make into the postseason, every game is a must-win. They are led by Lauri Markkanen who averages 25.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. They will be without their second leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson, yet again as he continues to nurse a finger injury.

This will be the fourth and final game between the two teams this season. The Jazz won the first one while the Blazers have won the last two.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Jazz Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5 (-106)

Utah Jazz: -5 (-114)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz have given up 117.4 points per game in their last 10 games. The Blazers need to take advantage of this lack of defense. Damian Lillard is able to put up big scoring games against the Jazz. In his last game against the Jazz, Lillard put up 60 points on 9-15 from three. He does not need to score 60 again and he probably will not, but he needs to have a good game for the Blazers to come out victorious.

With Damian Lillard averaging over 30 points per game, he is a massive part of the Blazers offense. When Lillard scored 30 or more points, the Blazers have a record of 17-15. Scoring 30 points is a big ask, but Lillard is more than capable of doing so. Anfernee Simons actually scores a little bit better when playing on the road. He average 22.6 points away from home, and the Blazers will need him to have a big game as well.

This will not be an easy game, but Lillard and Simons can help keep this one close.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah has been playing well at home this season. They have a record of 22-13, and this is a big reason they are in the playoff race. On the season, they are sixth in the NBA in scoring, fifth in three pointers mad, sixth in rebounds, ninth in assists and fifth in blocks. They do a lot of things right, and they do it especially well at home. The Blazers are just 14-22 on the road. Utah needs to use their home court to their advantage in this game.

In the last 10 games, Utah has averaged 49.6 rebounds per game, 26.3 assists and 7.5 blocks. That is more than the Blazers in each category. The Jazz have been playing better than Portland. Utah has been just average defensively, but in the last 10 games Portland has scored less than 110 points per game. If Utah just plays competent defense, they will be just fine.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz have been playing well, and Markkanen is becoming a star, but Damian Lillard has the potential to explode every game. The Blazers have won two of the contests this year while losing by only five in the game the other. Portland may be struggling on the year, but they always come to play vs. the Jazz.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +5 (-106), Over 235 (-110)