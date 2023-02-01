The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Portland has endured an up-and-down season, going 24-26, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. Head coach Chauncey Billups is on pace to best his 27-win total in his first season with Portland. The Blazers have won three of their last four following a three-game losing streak.

Memphis is rolling, going 32-18 this season, ranking in second place in the Western Conference. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm. Memphis snapped their five-game losing streak last time out, which came on the heels of an 11-game winning streak.

Here are the Blazers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Grizzlies Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -5 (-110)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Damian Lillard leads the team with 30.4 points and 7.3 assists per game. Once again, Lillard is turning in an utterly dominant performance. Anfernee Simons ranks second with 21.6 points per game. For the first time in his career, Simons has received consistent starting times, and he has rewarded the team with his highest-scoring output. Jusuf Nurkic is nearly averaging a double-double, putting up 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, which leads the team. Jerami Grant has averaged 21.3 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting. Josh Hart is second on the team with 8.2 rebounds per game, averaging 9.3 points. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick, is averaging 7.7 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting, mostly playing off the bench.

Portland has drawn 21.4 fouls per game, which ranks fourth in the league. However, their free throw shooting has been middling, ranking 13th at 78.7 percent. Portland’s offense ranks 18th in the league, averaging 114.1 points per game. Portland’s defense has been okay, allowing 113.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.3 points and 8.2 assists per game. Desmond Bane ranks second with 21.6 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from behind the arc. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 49.6 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking third with 16.5 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.2 blocks per game. Despite poor shooting numbers, Dillon Brooks has averaged 15.6 points per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 11.5 rebounds per game to lead the team, but will miss about a month. Memphis ranks second in the league with 48.5 rebounds per game. While Portland ranks in the bottom half of the league in rebounding, they have allowed the third-fewest to their opponents.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking third by averaging 5.9 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking seventh by averaging 116.7 points per game. Memphis’ defense has been great of late, ranking ninth by allowing 112.3 points per game.

Final Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Even without Adams, the advantages that Memphis enjoys on the boards will show up on the scoreboard. Their strong offense will help push the total over.

Final Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis -5 (-110), over 239 (-110)