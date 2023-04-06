Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) visit the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch

Here are the Blazers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Spurs Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-108)

San Antonio Spurs: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Blazers vs. Spurs

TV: Root Sports+, CW35

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 2-8 (13th in the West)

ATS Record: 38-41 (48%)

Over Record: 37-40-2 (48%)

Portland embraced their destiny as a tanking team a few weeks prior to tonight. Consequently, they rest the majority of their regular players including Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons. Predictably, the Blazers have struggled down the stretch with what is essentially a G-League roster. That being said, they managed to pick up an upset victory over the Timberwolves just two games prior and then followed that up by covering against the Grizzlies. As such, they are an enticing pick to cover once more tonight against a similarly-tanking Spurs team.

If the Blazers are going to cover for the third game in a row, they’re going to need rookie Shaedon Sharpe to continue his ascension. The 19-year-old played sparingly during the first part of the season but has exploded over the last month. Since becoming a full-time starter on March 22nd, Sharpe has dominated to the tune of 24.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 4.1 APG. The top-10 pick showed off his efficiency as well, shooting 46% overall and 40% from beyond the arc. The 6’5″ guard possesses untapped potential as he is just now beginning to flash what scouts saw in him prior to the draft. Considering the Spurs rank as one of the worst defenses in the NBA, Sharpe could be in for a potentially monster night.

The X-factor for Portland tonight is forward Kevin Knox. The former top-10 pick may never realize the potential some saw in him back in 2018. After averaging 12.8 PPG as a rookie, Knox hasn’t sniffed double-digits as his minutes have dwindled. On his fourth team now, Knox is finally getting a chance to play real minutes. Still just 23 years old, there is certainly hope for a career resurgence. He’s shown off his all-around game in recent outings, averaging 12.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 1.2 SPG over his last five games. That being said, Knox shot just 38% over that span including a paltry 19% from beyond the arc. He did, however, flash in their upset win over Minnesota when he scored 19 points n 54% shooting. Thus, if the Blazers keep things competitive tonight it will likely come in direct correlation with Knox playing well.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 2-8 (14th in the West)

ATS Record: 32-47 (41%)

Over Record: 44-33-2 (57%)

San Antonio embraced their role as a bottom-tier team in the NBA long ago as they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs for weeks now. With just a few games remaining, the Spurs’ eyes turn towards their young players as they look for any signs of hope heading into next season. Still, San Antonio has shown signs of life in recent games – notably upsetting the third-place Kings on the road. Although their defense is atrocious, San Antonio boasts a surprisingly solid offense that is predicated on ball movement, cutting, and interior paint touches. That being said, they will be without a number of key players tonight as Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell are out and Keldon Johnson is listed as questionable.

While a lot of what San Antonio does tonight will boil down to the health of Keldon Johnson, big man Zach Collins could prove to be a valuable piece regardless of Johnson’s status. Over his five games, Collins has been rock-solid. He averaged 16.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG over that span. Additionally, Collins provided some strong defense with a steal and a block per game. Matched up against his former team tonight, the 6’11” forward could feast against a Portland team lacking serious NBA bigs.

Perhaps the most important player for San Antonio tonight is a rookie first-round pick, Malaki Branham. The 19-year-old guard didn’t play much in the first half of the year but has developed nicely down the stretch. Averaging 18.2 PPG on 49% shooting over their last five games, Branham could serve as the No. 1 option if Johnson sits tonight.

Final Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the status of Keldon Johnson. Assuming he ends up sitting, I like the Blazers to keep things tight on the back of standout Shaedon Sharpe.

Final Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +4.5 (-108)