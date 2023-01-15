The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip as they face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Warriors are coming off a 144-113 throttling of the San Antonio Spurs. Significantly, the Warriors had eight players score in double figures. Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 25 points and six assists. Additionally, Donte Divincenzo added 22 points and seven rebounds. Klay Thompson led the starters with 16 points on 7 for 10 shooting. Also, Andrew Wiggins added 16 points and five rebounds. Steph Curry had 15 points, and Kevin Looney had 14.

On Friday, the Bulls lost 124-110 to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center. Ultimately, Zach Lavine struggled with 25 points on 5 for 19 shooting. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points with 11 rebounds. Also, Patrick Williams had 18 points. Coby White had a season-high 19 points off the bench. However, the other bench players combined for just 16 points. The Bulls shot just 44.7 percent from the field.

The Warriors are 21-21 entering this matchup. Conversely, they are only 4-16 on the road. The Warriors have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 19-24 entering this showdown. The Bulls are 11-10 at the United Center. Likewise, they are 5-5 over their previous 10 games.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 84-79. However, the Warriors are 14-1 over the previous 15 games, having won 11 in a row.

Here are the Warriors-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Bulls Odds

Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Bulls

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have struggled on the road but still have some of the best players in the game. Moreover, they can put up buckets at any moment, as they proved on Friday night.

Currey has 29.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds. Likewise, he also has 6.5 assists. Poole has 20.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Thompson has 20.7 points per game. Wiggins has also excelled with 18.3 points per game. Substantially, any of these players can hit 30 points nightly and are all threats from all over the court.

The Warriors continue to shoot well, ranking third in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, Golden State ranks sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors also convert their opportunities from the charity stripe, ranking ninth in free throw shooting percentage. Similarly, Golden State also excels on the boards. The Warriors rank eighth in rebounds, showcasing their ability to fight for the ball when it is in motion. However, there are two areas where Golden State struggles. The Warriors struggle to handle the ball, ranking 29th in turnovers. Also, Golden State ranks only 27th in blocked shots.

The Warriors could cover the spread if they can put up buckets as they did on Friday night. Additionally, they must stop LaVine and the Chicago scorers from getting hot.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are persevering without one of their best players. Now, they also have another player potentially on the shelf. Lonzo Ball is already not playing as he continues to make progress in his rehab from a knee injury. Ultimately, DeMar DeRozan will likely miss his third game as he deals with a quad injury. DeRozan averages 26.1 points per game and 4.9 assists. However, the Bulls will not get his services today. LaVine averages 23.8 points per game. Significantly, he has carried the Bulls in the absence of Ball and DeRozan. Vucevic is also an amazing play with a 16.9 points per game average. Likewise, he averages 10.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls continue to shoot well despite the injuries, ranking fifth in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Bulls also rank fifth in free throw shooting percentage. Conversely, they also struggle on the boards. The Bulls rank 23rd in rebounds. Meanwhile, they handle the ball well, ranking seventh in turnovers. The Bulls are 15th in blocked shots.

The Bulls could cover the spread if they play tight defense and build opportunities for fast-break opportunities. Then, they must convert their chances.

Final Warriors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

If the Bulls had a full slate of health, they would likely cover the spread and probably win. However, Ball still has not played this season and now DeRozan suffered an injury. The Warriors have all the luck lined up on their side, and will capitalize on their chances to win this game.

Final Warriors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-110)