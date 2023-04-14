The NBA Playoffs return with the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors (44-38) taking on the No. 3 Sacramento Kings (48-34) in the Western Conference First Round. Action tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Kings Game 1 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Warriors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-108)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2

ATS Record: 39-42-1 (48%)

Over Record: 44-35-3 (56%)

The defending champion Golden State Warriors begin their title defense as the sixth seed in what was a peculiar regular season. The Warriors endured off-the-court controversy from the preseason onward in addition to a multitude of injuries. Still, Golden State avoided the dreaded play-in game and got the matchup they wanted: Sacramento. The Warriors remain capable of turning things on at a moment’s notice which makes a Warriors-Kings prediction incredibly difficult. Additionally, the Warriors went 3-1 against the Kings during the regular season which continued their incredible 70% win percentage against Sacramento since they drafted Steph Curry in 2009. While the Warriors cleared Andrew Wiggins for the series opener, it remains to be seen how productive he will be. Wiggins averaged 17.1 PPG in just 37 games this season but hasn’t played since February 13th.

Despite Wiggins taking over two months off to sort out personal matters, his return vaults the Warriors back into the league’s elite company. Wiggins elevates Golden State’s floor and ceiling thanks to his scoring and defense. He was particularly strong against Sacramento this season, averaging 25 PPG in three matchups against them. Wiggins served as arguably their second-most important player last postseason when he averaged 16.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG.

While the return of Wiggins helps, this team goes as far as Steph carries them. Curry put together one of the best seasons of his career this year with averages of 29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.3 APG. He remained incredibly efficient with a 49% field goal percentage and 43% three-point percentage. Additionally, Curry tormented the Kings in their four regular season matchups. He averaged 33 PPG and shot 58% against Sacramento during the regular season. The reigning Finals MVP was lights out last postseason and should look to get the party started early in game one.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5

ATS Record: 45-36-1 (56%)

Over Record: 40-41-1 (49%)

Sacramento was arguably the best story in the league during the regular season. The Kings snapped the NBA’s longest playoff drought en route to winning 48 games and finishing as the No. 3 seed in a loaded Western Conference. That being said, Sacramento finds themselves as mere one-point favorites in the first game of the series. Additionally, they currently sit as +225 underdogs to win the series despite being the third seed. Thus, the young Kings find themselves in a familiar place as the underdogs.

If Sacramento wants to cover what is essentially a pick ’em, they’ll need their offense to continue humming. The King led the league with 120.7 PPG during the regular season – nearly two full points more than the next-closest team. Unfortunately, the next-closest team was Golden State as the projects to be an offensive battle all series long. Still, the Kings need their offense to click if they want to cover considering they averaged just 114.3 PPG against the Warriors during the regular season. They also need to find a way to slow down Golden State’s offense as the Warriors put up 116+ in all four matches between them. Considering the Kings allowed the fifth-most points per game during the regular season, they may be forced to rely on their offense against the Warriors’ 21st-ranked defense.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox and big man Domantas Sabonis must be on their A-game if the Kings want to hang with the Warriors’ offense. Both were critical parts of the Sacramento offense during the regular season and Golden State showed no signs of stopping them. In three prior meetings against the Warriors, Fox averaged 25.3 PPG and 8.0 APG while shooting 52% overall. As for Sabonis, he put up an eye-popping 21.3 PPG, 16.7 RPG, and 6.0 APG line while maintaining a 52% field goal percentage.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

If Sacramento wants to have a chance in this series then game one looks like a must-win. The Kings should be able to score at will against the Warriors but the return of Andrew Wiggins looms over the entire series. Considering Golden State’s road struggles, the potential for Wiggins rust, and Sacramento’s ruckus home crowd, look for the Kings to kick off the postseason with a bang.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento King -1 (-108)